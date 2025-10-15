Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

coldspring22
coldspring22
Arena Apprentice
1d ago

Moto G100 is very nice, but $30 Moto G play 2024 (at walmart) will work fine for me. I see diminishing return beyond 5000mah battery, high ppi screen which I can't even see and I don't even play games. Humble Moto G play is already lightening fast for what I do everyday, and I can't really see why I need a better phone.

