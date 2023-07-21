Save $150 on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 and get the phone at its lowest price ever on Amazon

Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
As we recently reported, Amazon has a pretty nice Prime Day-level deal on Motorola's all-new Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, letting you save $101 on this awesome phone. However, if you want to get a phone with a stylus at an even lower price and buying an older model is not an issue for you, you can get the Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 instead.

Right now, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 is available at its lowest price ever on Amazon. The phone is currently discounted by 38%, meaning you can get it for $150 less than its usual price.

Moto G Stylus 5G: Save $150!

The Moto G Stylus 5G is currently down to its lowest price ever on Amazon. The phone has decent performance, takes good photos for such a budget-friendly handset and has amazing battery life. Oh, and comes with its own stylus.
$150 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon


Straight off the bat, we must warn you not to expect a top-tier performance from this one. After all, this is a more budget-friendly smartphone and can't really compare with mobile powerhouses like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, for example. That said, with its mid-range Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 should be able to handle day-to-day tasks without even breaking a sweat. This variant of the phone is also equipped with 256GB of storage space, which can be expanded through a microSD card since the phone has a dedicated slot for memory cards.

Interestingly, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 also takes pretty decent photos for such a budget-friendly handset. It comes with a 50MP main camera capable of shooting videos at up to 1080p at 60fps resolution and a 16MP selfie snapper that can capture video at up to 1080p at 30fps.

However, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 just exceeds expectations in terms of battery life. Its 5,000 mAh power cell can easily last you throughout a busier day without needing a top-up.

Another huge advantage of the Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 is the 5G part. Since this version of the Moto G Stylus 2022 is 5G capable, expect your YouTube videos and favorite websites like PhoneArena to load faster.

Overall, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 is a pretty decent phone, and it's amazing that you can currently get one at its lowest price ever. So, if you want to get a phone with a stylus at a budget price, be sure to tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and purchase a Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 at a discount before it's too late.

