Capitalize on this Prime Day-level deal; grab the new Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a crazy discount

While the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) may not be among the most powerful smartphones on the market, it is still a pretty decent device. And with Amazon's current Prime Day-level discount, you should definitely capitalize on this deal. Of course, since the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is a budget-friendly mid-ranger, you should not expect some stellar Galaxy S23 Ultra -level performance here. That said, the phone is equipped with 6GB of RAM and sports a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, which packs a decent amount of firepower. So, your Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) should be more than capable of handling most tasks without any hiccups.The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is also a decent performer in terms of cameras. It sports a 50MP main shooter that can capture videos in up to 4K at 30fps and a 16MP selfie snapper, which can shoot videos in 1080p at 30fps. The phone takes good photos, especially given its current budget price tag.However, the aspect where the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) truly shines is in the battery life department. Its 5000 mAh battery will easily last you two whole days on a single charge with regular usage. Even if you use your Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) frequently throughout the day, you probably won't need to charge it even once. Of course, if you use it as a mobile PlayStation and game on it for hours, you will definitely need to make a mid-day top-up.While the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) may not be among the most powerful smartphones on the market, it is still a pretty decent device. And with Amazon's current Prime Day-level discount, you should definitely capitalize on this deal.

You want a new phone with a built-in stylus at a budget-friendly price? Well, today is your lucky day because Amazon currently has a Prime Day-level deal on Motorola's brand-new Moto G Stylus 5G (2023).Right now, this budget-friendly phone is 25% off its price, which means you can score $101 in savings if you act fast and purchase a Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) today. Interestingly, Amazon offered a $100 discount on Motorola's latest stylus-powered phone during Amazon Prime Day 2023. So, you actually score a Prime Day discount if you take advantage of this deal.