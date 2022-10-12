Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Amazon is selling battery king Moto G Power 2021 for essentially peanuts
How much value can you cram into an entry-level phone? Loads, if you ask Motorola, with the Moto G Power 2021 being a prime example. This phone was already a budget champion, and now with a Prime Early Access discount, it's even more affordable.

Motorola makes awesome budget phones and the Moto G Power 2021 is truly worth considering if you want a cheap no-frills smartphone that nails the basics.

Motorola Moto G Power 2021

3-Day battery | 4GB RAM | 64GB storage | Triple camera system with 48MP main sensor | Storage expansion |
Expired

It comes with a large 6.6 inches LCD screen with minimal bezels and is very easy to hold. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chip which is adequate for most tasks. Storage can be expanded via a microSD slot. It even has a 3.5mm headphone jack so you won't be forced to spend on wireless earbuds.

The Moto G Power 2021 has a triple camera array with a 48MP main sensor which mostly produces good shots and even shines in some cases, which is not something one would expect from a phone in this price range.

The main selling point of the phone is its battery life. It has a 5,000mAh cell which lasts multiple days with regular use.

Other highlights include near-stock Android and the useful split-screen feature.

The phone usually retails for $249.99, but Amazon has discounted it by 43 percent and is currently selling it for $142.49. At this price point, even the phone's shortcomings such as limited software support become nonexistent and you can even buy it as a secondary phone to take on travels or for a kid. The deal expires in a few hours.
