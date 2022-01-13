Hot new leaks point to Moto G Stylus (2022) variant with 5G and Android 12





But while LG has stopped making Stylo phones (along with every other type of mobile device) last year, Motorola seems to be showing more and more confidence in its undoubtedly popular G Stylus mid-range family.

5G or a big screen? You may not be able to get both at the same time





After expanding said product roster with two different members in 2021, the Lenovo-owned company is clearly gearing up to announce what looks to be the first of several additions to the lineup this year. Leaked in factory CAD-based renders last month, the aptly named Moto G Stylus (2022) got a pretty much complete spec sheet last week, but a new rumor is muddying the waters today.





That's because the usually reliable folks at 91mobiles are expecting something different from the handset codenamed Motorola Milan than what two similarly trustworthy sources predicted when those official marketing materials also leaked last week.









Basically, the Moto G Stylus (2022) is to sport either a 6.58 or 6.78-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate technology (that latter part is guaranteed) while packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ or MediaTek Helio G85 processor and a 4,500 or 5,000mAh battery.





Of course, a perfectly reasonable explanation for this confusion would be the existence of two different Moto G Stylus (2022) versions designed for different markets... or different wireless networks.





Unlike the Helio G85, the Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC just so happens to support 5G connectivity, although that means speed addicts will probably have to settle for a smaller screen and battery than pen enthusiasts happy to settle for 4G LTE capabilities.

Still no word on a release date... or two





In case you're wondering, last year's LTE-only Moto G Stylus came packing a Snapdragon 678 chipset while the first-ever 5G-enabled member of the family featured a Snapdragon 480 processor that its follow-up effort could lightly upgrade soon.





Then again, the G Stylus (2021) and G Stylus 5G did share a 6.8-inch screen, so this theory of the second-gen Moto G Stylus 5G going smaller still feels... off. What's even weirder is that the "regular" Moto G Stylus could jump from 4,000 to 5,000mAh battery capacity, with the 5G variant instead reducing its cell size from 5,000 to 4,500mAh.









However this little saga might end up, it's certainly nice to see both 91mobiles and the rock-solid Evan Blass over on Twitter reveal full press-friendly renders confirming the centered hole punch, reasonably thin bezels, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and triple rear-facing camera system of the Moto G Stylus (2022).





Said camera setup is already guaranteed to include a 50MP primary shooter capable of combining four pixels into one for presumably super-sharp 12.5MP snapshots, with the second and third lenses likely to sit at 8 and 2 megapixel counts while taking care of ultra-wide-angle and depth sensing tasks respectively.





Intriguingly, Android 12 could run the software show out the box, at least on the 5G-enabled model, although it's unclear if that means we still have a little while to wait for an official announcement and commercial release.





The first-gen Moto G Stylus 5G did only see daylight in June 2021, but the non-5G Moto G Stylus (2021) has already turned one, making Motorola's 2022 product release schedule pretty hard to anticipate.

