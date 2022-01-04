New Moto G Stylus (2022) leak confirms the design and 90Hz screen of the upcoming mid-ranger



Said portfolio will naturally continue to expand in the near future, possibly starting with a no doubt mid-range Moto G Stylus (2022) model leaked in factory CAD-based renders shortly before Christmas.

Don't rule out an impending launch





While we did initially expect this pen-wielding bad boy to keep us waiting for a few more months, a hot new leak seems to suggest an official announcement might be a lot closer than previously anticipated.





Although Nils Ahrensmeier from TechnikNews is not in a position to provide any context for the promotional images revealed on Twitter earlier today, these definitely look legit... and just about finished, strongly hinting at an imminent commercial release.













Making matters that much more confusing, this freshly leaked material appears to refer to the upcoming device simply as the Moto G Stylus (not even adding the obligatory "New" label) while also "neglecting" to confirm the presence of 5G support.





Then again, we're clearly looking at only two small pieces of a considerably larger marketing puzzle here, revealing just a few key selling points and leaving many other important specs and features up in the air, including all processor details, battery capacity and charging speeds, as well as the resolution of the display, two of the three rear-facing cameras, and the single selfie shooter.

Some stuff is set in stone, a few things are not





What we do know for sure already is that the Moto G Stylus (2022) will upgrade the conventional 60Hz screen refresh rate of its forerunners to 90Hz smoothness while replacing the 48MP primary camera on the back of the G Stylus (2021) and G Stylus 5G with a 50MP imaging sensor capable of combining four pixels into one to deliver presumably super-sharp (at least by mid-range standards) 12.5MP snapshots.





The previously leaked design is essentially etched in stone now too, taking some cues from the likes of the Moto G51 5G with a centered hole punch, pill-shaped rear camera module, and side-mounted fingerprint scanner.









That almost certainly means the 6.8-inch display size rumor will also pan out, with a fairly standard 128 gigs of internal storage space (at least to begin with) "confirmed" today as well.





The "built-in stylus" also looks familiar, with an undoubtedly satisfying ballpoint-style button still present, and just as expected, the good old fashioned headphone jack won't go anywhere either. Pretty much everything else remains under wraps, which makes a confident retail pricing prediction virtually impossible... for the time being.

