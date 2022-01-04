Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Motorola Android

New Moto G Stylus (2022) leak confirms the design and 90Hz screen of the upcoming mid-ranger

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
New Moto G Stylus (2022) leak confirms the design and 90Hz screen of the upcoming mid-ranger
It's been almost a month since parent company Lenovo last unveiled a Motorola smartphone, which believe it or not is a pretty long time for the incredibly prolific brand whose mobile industry resurgence of the past couple of years has largely relied on the expansiveness and diversity of its product portfolio.

Said portfolio will naturally continue to expand in the near future, possibly starting with a no doubt mid-range Moto G Stylus (2022) model leaked in factory CAD-based renders shortly before Christmas.

Don't rule out an impending launch


While we did initially expect this pen-wielding bad boy to keep us waiting for a few more months, a hot new leak seems to suggest an official announcement might be a lot closer than previously anticipated.

Although Nils Ahrensmeier from TechnikNews is not in a position to provide any context for the promotional images revealed on Twitter earlier today, these definitely look legit... and just about finished, strongly hinting at an imminent commercial release.


Following in the footsteps of last year's aptly named Moto G Stylus (2021) and the slightly more confusingly branded Moto G Stylus 5G, it remains unclear if this will be 2022's lone entry in Motorola's budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy Note-rivaling series.

Making matters that much more confusing, this freshly leaked material appears to refer to the upcoming device simply as the Moto G Stylus (not even adding the obligatory "New" label) while also "neglecting" to confirm the presence of 5G support.

Then again, we're clearly looking at only two small pieces of a considerably larger marketing puzzle here, revealing just a few key selling points and leaving many other important specs and features up in the air, including all processor details, battery capacity and charging speeds, as well as the resolution of the display, two of the three rear-facing cameras, and the single selfie shooter.

Some stuff is set in stone, a few things are not


What we do know for sure already is that the Moto G Stylus (2022) will upgrade the conventional 60Hz screen refresh rate of its forerunners to 90Hz smoothness while replacing the 48MP primary camera on the back of the G Stylus (2021) and G Stylus 5G with a 50MP imaging sensor capable of combining four pixels into one to deliver presumably super-sharp (at least by mid-range standards) 12.5MP snapshots.

The previously leaked design is essentially etched in stone now too, taking some cues from the likes of the Moto G51 5G with a centered hole punch, pill-shaped rear camera module, and side-mounted fingerprint scanner.


That almost certainly means the 6.8-inch display size rumor will also pan out, with a fairly standard 128 gigs of internal storage space (at least to begin with) "confirmed" today as well.

The "built-in stylus" also looks familiar, with an undoubtedly satisfying ballpoint-style button still present, and just as expected, the good old fashioned headphone jack won't go anywhere either. Pretty much everything else remains under wraps, which makes a confident retail pricing prediction virtually impossible... for the time being.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

T-Mobile kicks off 2022 in style with lifetime discounts for existing customers
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile kicks off 2022 in style with lifetime discounts for existing customers
-20%
Verizon will go for T-Mobile's jugular with massive 5G Ultra Wideband expansion 'this month'
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Verizon will go for T-Mobile's jugular with massive 5G Ultra Wideband expansion 'this month'
Honor CEO shows off foldable Magic V on video; phone to be unveiled January 10th
by Alan Friedman,  0
Honor CEO shows off foldable Magic V on video; phone to be unveiled January 10th
Microsoft's LTE-enabled Surface Go 3 tablet is finally expanding to its first US carrier
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Microsoft's LTE-enabled Surface Go 3 tablet is finally expanding to its first US carrier
Apple could give the iPhone 15 Pro a periscope lens to bring it on par with Android rivals
by Anam Hamid,  10
Apple could give the iPhone 15 Pro a periscope lens to bring it on par with Android rivals
With its new Tiger strategy, Samsung plans to surpass Apple in North America
by Preslav Mladenov,  12
With its new Tiger strategy, Samsung plans to surpass Apple in North America
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless