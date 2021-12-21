Notification Center

Motorola Android

Leaked Moto G Stylus (2022) renders reveal a familiar design with a splash of change

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Leaked Moto G Stylus (2022) renders reveal a familiar design with a splash of change
After LG's smartphone market exit earlier this year, Motorola is the only major company that can provide decent, budget-friendly alternatives for Samsung's S Pen-wielding flagships.

Samsung itself doesn't sell any low or mid-end handsets with built-in stylus support, further contributing to the attention generated by the Moto G Stylus family. Said family got not one but two new members this year, one of which is capable of achieving 5G speeds, so you probably didn't expect to hear word of yet another variant already.

Surprise, surprise, the Moto G Stylus (2022) is today not just rumored but leaked in ultra-high-quality factory CAD-based renders, revealing a predictably familiar design... with a couple of important changes.

For one thing, it looks like next year's (first?) G Stylus installment will opt for a centered rather than a top left-mounted hole punch while largely retaining the thick chin and very discreet top and side bezels of both the Moto G Stylus (2021) and G Stylus 5G.


As a result, the unchanged 6.8-inch flat display will purportedly be squeezed into a very familiar-sounding body measuring 170.3 x 75.9 x 9.4mm overall. It remains to be seen, of course, if Motorola plans to release two different Stylus-branded devices in 2022 considering the ubiquity of 5G connectivity in the company's product portfolio right now.

This is merely an assumption on our part, but it feels like there's a good chance the phone we're looking at today will be the lone Moto G Stylus (2022) version, equipped with 5G support, and given the 9.4mm profile, the same 5,000mAh battery as 2021's Moto G Stylus 5G.

Because the spec sheet is pretty much completely up in the air, we can also assume a commercial release is still several months away, by which point the undoubtedly extravagant Galaxy S22 Ultra (or S22 Note) could well see daylight.

If history is any indication, the Moto G Stylus (2022) shouldn't cost more than $400 (yes, even with 5G connectivity offered as standard), and if these freshly leaked renders are to be trusted (and they almost surely are), the design of the triple rear-facing camera setup will be inspired by the likes of the Edge X30, Moto G31, and G51 5G instead of the G Stylus (2021).

The side-mounted fingerprint scanner is not going anywhere, which probably means the screen will still use IPS LCD technology rather than AMOLED, and there's no reason to expect the good old fashioned headphone jack to go away either. 

