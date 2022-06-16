Pen lovers can today get one of two different Moto G Stylus editions at an unbeatable price
With LG entirely out of the mobile picture and Samsung's popular Galaxy Note family nixed for good to make more room for the S22 Ultra giant in the high-end segment of today's smartphone market, it might feel like there are fewer options than ever for folks who understand the benefits of a stylus.
But that's where TCL has recently come in, and most notably, that's where Motorola shines. Coincidentally or not, the Lenovo-owned brand ranked third in US handset shipments appears to have ramped up its pen-wielding smartphone production, marketing, and distribution efforts after LG's retirement and the death of the Galaxy Note series.
The undoubtedly popular mid-range Moto G Stylus roster has been expanded with not one but two different models in just the last few months, which makes this the ideal time to purchase... an older member of the family.
That's right, we're here to recommend you the 2020 and 2021 Moto G Stylus generations today, both of which are sold at crazy low prices by Woot for a limited time only in US unlocked variants. You have (less than) 24 hours to buy these devices brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged, and backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty at $149.99 and $179.99 respectively.
Both those prices are reduced from a $299.99 MSRP, and while you'd think the newer edition is the automatic better choice, the older model actually comes with a more premium construction combining a plastic back and a robust aluminum frame.
The all-plastic Moto G Stylus (2021), meanwhile, is slightly more powerful and larger, with a Snapdragon 678 processor under the hood and a 6.8-inch display in tow, although the latter is not necessarily an advantage over the more compact body of the 6.4-inch Moto G Stylus (2020).
The two note-taking Android handsets share the exact same 4,000mAh battery size, mind you, as well as an identical 4GB RAM count paired with 128 gigs of internal storage space, which means they're definitely still among the best budget phones out there, especially at these new record low prices.
