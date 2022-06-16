Pen lovers can today get one of two different Moto G Stylus editions at an unbeatable price









The undoubtedly popular mid-range Moto G Stylus roster has been expanded with not one but two different models in just the last few months, which makes this the ideal time to purchase... an older member of the family.





That's right, we're here to recommend you the 2020 and 2021 Moto G Stylus generations today, both of which are sold at crazy low prices by Woot for a limited time only in US unlocked variants. You have (less than) 24 hours to buy these devices brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged, and backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty at $149.99 and $179.99 respectively.





Both those prices are reduced from a $299.99 MSRP, and while you'd think the newer edition is the automatic better choice, the older model actually comes with a more premium construction combining a plastic back and a robust aluminum frame.







