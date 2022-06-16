 Pen lovers can today get one of two different Moto G Stylus editions at an unbeatable price - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Pen lovers can today get one of two different Moto G Stylus editions at an unbeatable price

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pen lovers can today get one of two different Moto G Stylus editions at an unbeatable price
With LG entirely out of the mobile picture and Samsung's popular Galaxy Note family nixed for good to make more room for the S22 Ultra giant in the high-end segment of today's smartphone market, it might feel like there are fewer options than ever for folks who understand the benefits of a stylus.

But that's where TCL has recently come in, and most notably, that's where Motorola shines. Coincidentally or not, the Lenovo-owned brand ranked third in US handset shipments appears to have ramped up its pen-wielding smartphone production, marketing, and distribution efforts after LG's retirement and the death of the Galaxy Note series.

The undoubtedly popular mid-range Moto G Stylus roster has been expanded with not one but two different models in just the last few months, which makes this the ideal time to purchase... an older member of the family.

That's right, we're here to recommend you the 2020 and 2021 Moto G Stylus generations today, both of which are sold at crazy low prices by Woot for a limited time only in US unlocked variants. You have (less than) 24 hours to buy these devices brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged, and backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty at $149.99 and $179.99 respectively.

Both those prices are reduced from a $299.99 MSRP, and while you'd think the newer edition is the automatic better choice, the older model actually comes with a more premium construction combining a plastic back and a robust aluminum frame.

The all-plastic Moto G Stylus (2021), meanwhile, is slightly more powerful and larger, with a Snapdragon 678 processor under the hood and a 6.8-inch display in tow, although the latter is not necessarily an advantage over the more compact body of the 6.4-inch Moto G Stylus (2020)

The two note-taking Android handsets share the exact same 4,000mAh battery size, mind you, as well as an identical 4GB RAM count paired with 128 gigs of internal storage space, which means they're definitely still among the best budget phones out there, especially at these new record low prices.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone supplier Pegatron focuses on expanding production out of China to Vietnam, India, and other countries
iPhone supplier Pegatron focuses on expanding production out of China to Vietnam, India, and other countries
Sennheiser teases its upcoming premium headphones, claiming impressive 60 hours of battery life
Sennheiser teases its upcoming premium headphones, claiming impressive 60 hours of battery life
Apple could introduce USB-C and other significant upgrades to its next entry-level iPad
Apple could introduce USB-C and other significant upgrades to its next entry-level iPad
YouTube adds new feature dubbed 'Corrections' to help creators fix mistakes
YouTube adds new feature dubbed 'Corrections' to help creators fix mistakes
What was your first time (connecting to a 5G signal) like?
What was your first time (connecting to a 5G signal) like?
The OnePlus 10/10T specs and new images leak: top display and processor, no Hasselblad camera
The OnePlus 10/10T specs and new images leak: top display and processor, no Hasselblad camera

Popular stories

Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
Google Maps adds another nifty feature for Android and iOS users
Google Maps adds another nifty feature for Android and iOS users
Many new malicious Android apps crop up, delete them now before they steal your data and cash
Many new malicious Android apps crop up, delete them now before they steal your data and cash
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
New Pixel 6a unboxing video offers side by side comparison with Pixel 6 Pro
New Pixel 6a unboxing video offers side by side comparison with Pixel 6 Pro
Here are Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 launch plans and colors
Here are Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 launch plans and colors
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless