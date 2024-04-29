Up Next:
At $100 off, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) makes a perfect Mother's Day gift
If plenty of battery life is what you want most out of a budget phone, it probably pays to check out Motorola’s Moto G Power 5G (2023). At $100 off for yet another time, this bad boy might turn out to be just what cash-strapped users need. The price cut is available through the official Motorola store as part of its Mother’s Day sale.
While this deal is no one-time occurrence, it still gives you a lot of value for your investment and makes this puppy a perfect Mother’s Day gift. After all, the phone is 5G-ready, has 120Hz refresh rates, and doesn’t skimp on battery life. In fact, until the newer Moto G Power 5G model sees a suitable discount, this phone remains one of the best Motorola phones you can get for Mom (or yourself) under $200.
In case you’re into digital hoarding (who isn’t?), you’ll appreciate the 256GB storage you have on deck. You also get a dedicated microSD card slot for further storage expansion. Rounding out the package is the 5,000mAh battery, which should keep the lights on for up to two days between charges.
Do you like what this budget phone has to offer? In that case, get one on the cheap through Motorola’s deal and make Mother’s Day (or your day) extra special.
Motorola’s 2023-released budget battery champion certainly isn’t meant to rival the best Android phones on the market. Rather than giving you all the extra bells and whistles (such as fancy AI tricks), this puppy is intended to provide you with all the basics in an affordable package. And if you’re OK with that, you’ll almost certainly like what you get.
This handset isn’t half bad for its sub-$200 price, mind you. It has a satisfactory 6.5-inch screen with snappy refresh rates and performs great for its price range. The triple rear camera setup may not be something that’ll blow your mind, but you’ll still take decent pictures with the 50MP main sensor.
In case you’re into digital hoarding (who isn’t?), you’ll appreciate the 256GB storage you have on deck. You also get a dedicated microSD card slot for further storage expansion. Rounding out the package is the 5,000mAh battery, which should keep the lights on for up to two days between charges.
