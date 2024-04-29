At $100 off, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) makes a perfect Mother's Day gift





The Moto G Power 5G (2023) is $100 cheaper at Motorola The official Motorola store gives you a perfect Mother's Day gift idea with another $100 discount on its Moto G Power 5G (2023). The affordable battery beast already has a successor but remains a great choice for undemanding users on a budget and those looking for a suitable gift for Mom. The device in Bright White looks stylish and offers good value for money with its 6.5-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rates, plenty of storage, and a MediaTek processor. $100 off (33%) $199 99 $299 99 Buy at Motorola



While this deal is no one-time occurrence, it still gives you a lot of value for your investment and makes this puppy a perfect Mother’s Day gift. After all, the phone is 5G-ready, has 120Hz refresh rates, and doesn’t skimp on battery life. In fact, until the newer While this deal is no one-time occurrence, it still gives you a lot of value for your investment and makes this puppy a perfect Mother’s Day gift. After all, the phone is 5G-ready, has 120Hz refresh rates, and doesn’t skimp on battery life. In fact, until the newer Moto G Power 5G model sees a suitable discount, this phone remains one of the best Motorola phones you can get for Mom (or yourself) under $200.



Motorola’s 2023-released budget battery champion certainly isn’t meant to rival the Motorola’s 2023-released budget battery champion certainly isn’t meant to rival the best Android phones on the market. Rather than giving you all the extra bells and whistles (such as fancy AI tricks), this puppy is intended to provide you with all the basics in an affordable package. And if you’re OK with that, you’ll almost certainly like what you get.





This handset isn’t half bad for its sub-$200 price, mind you. It has a satisfactory 6.5-inch screen with snappy refresh rates and performs great for its price range. The triple rear camera setup may not be something that’ll blow your mind, but you’ll still take decent pictures with the 50MP main sensor.



In case you’re into digital hoarding (who isn’t?), you’ll appreciate the 256GB storage you have on deck. You also get a dedicated microSD card slot for further storage expansion. Rounding out the package is the 5,000mAh battery, which should keep the lights on for up to two days between charges.



Do you like what this budget phone has to offer? In that case, get one on the cheap through Motorola's deal and make Mother's Day (or your day) extra special.