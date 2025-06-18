Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
T-Mobile brings a ton of 5G goodies to the 10th, 12th and 15th tees for this PGA Championship

If you're a fan of golf, you wouldn't want to miss the upcoming show!

By
T-Mobile 5G
T-Mobile logo outside.
Texas' Frisco will gather some top names for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on June 19-22 at Fields Ranch East – and this time around, T-Mobile will elevate the experience for pretty much everybody: fans, event staff, coaches, and even players.

The Magenta carrier serves as the exclusive 5G Solutions Partner of the PGA of America and will try to prove that by enabling a ton of 5G-related enhancements during the games.

T-Mobile's collaboration with the PGA of America is about more than connectivity – it's about amplifying the game's biggest moments for fans, players, and staff. With our 5G Advanced Network Solutions, we're not just enhancing the championship experience with new broadcast technology or mobile app features – we're shaping the future of sports tech.

– Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group

T-Mobile's 5G infrastructure is being used to enable real-time data sharing, low-latency video, and AI-powered tools that support everything from live broadcast production to course operations.

For the first time, broadcasts of the Championship on NBC and Golf Channel will include 3D course views and advanced tee shot metrics like ball speed and trajectory. So, if you're a fan, you will not want to miss that show!



Low-latency wireless cameras positioned at the 10th, 12th, and 15th tees will record each swing and transmit the footage to producers using T-Mobile's 5G On Demand, a portable private network designed for real-time data transfer.

The event will also include 30+ hours of live group coverage streamed via Peacock, the Championship website, and app. Fans using the PGA Championship app can track every shot with virtual models of the course and receive AI-generated highlight alerts. On-site, T-Mobile's network will also support mobile ticket scanning, real-time concession sales, and navigation tools.

T-Mobile's 5G connects systems like autonomous ball pickers, mixed-reality putting simulators, and AI-based swing analysis tools. The location also features 5G-linked video highlight production through smart camera systems. T-Mobile's network plays a key role in delivering connectivity for both fan experiences and operational needs, reflecting a broader push to modernize golf with data-driven technology.

Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
