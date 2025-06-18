Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7’s main competitor is set to arrive this month

The Mix Flip 2 is one of the most intriguing foldable smartphones set to arrive in the second half of the year.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Xiaomi
Xiaomi logo
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7won’t be coming until July, which is giving companies like Xiaomi the opportunity to steal Samsung’s show. The Mix Flip 2 will directly compete with the Galaxy Z Flip 7, but its main advantage is that it’s coming slightly earlier than Samsung’s foldable flagship.

Xiaomi has just confirmed that Mix Flip 2 will be introduced in June. The Chinese giant didn’t say when exactly the announcement will happen, but the teaser mentions the event will happen this month.

Now, what might save the Galaxy Z Flip 7 from a fierce competition is the fact that the Mix Flip 2 will only be launched in China this month. A global release will surely follow, but that might not happen before Samsung introduces the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in July.

That said, let’s briefly take a look at Mix Flip 2’s rumored specs and decide whether or not this is a worthy Galaxy Z Flip 7 competitor. First off, Xiaomi’s upcoming foldable is going to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, this is the same chip that will power the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 teaser | Image credit: Xiaomi

As far as the screen goes, both Mix Flip 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are said to feature 6.85-inch internal displays. The former’s panel features 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

One area where Xiaomi’s smartphone has the upper hand is the battery. The upcoming Mix Flip 2 is rumored to pack a large 5,100 mAh battery with support for 67W wired and 50W wireless charging, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 supposedly has a much smaller 4,200 mAh battery with support for 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

The Mix Flip 2 is also said to feature a dual-camera system that includes a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. We’ve also learned that Xiaomi’s foldable will be IPX8 rated for water resistance.

These are all the details we have about Xiaomi’s next foldable, but we suspect the Chinese company will start revealing some of the phone’s main highlights in the weeks leading up to its announcement.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
Firm plans to update BlackBerry phones, add new chips, memory, storage, and install Android
Firm plans to update BlackBerry phones, add new chips, memory, storage, and install Android
Google launching a line of wireless charging accessories could have a big impact on Pixel’s future
Google launching a line of wireless charging accessories could have a big impact on Pixel’s future
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Google Messages bug infects certain Android phones causing them to crash
Google Messages bug infects certain Android phones causing them to crash

Latest News

Best Buy makes the powerful Motorola Razr+ (2024) foldable impossible to turn down at $300 off
Best Buy makes the powerful Motorola Razr+ (2024) foldable impossible to turn down at $300 off
This Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 bargain makes high-end Android gaming more affordable
This Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 bargain makes high-end Android gaming more affordable
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
T-Mobile is giving away more money and your area might be the winner
T-Mobile is giving away more money and your area might be the winner
Stunning Best Buy deal of the day slashes a record $300 off the Motorola Edge (2024) with no strings
Stunning Best Buy deal of the day slashes a record $300 off the Motorola Edge (2024) with no strings
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless