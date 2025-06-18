Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7’s main competitor is set to arrive this month
The Mix Flip 2 is one of the most intriguing foldable smartphones set to arrive in the second half of the year.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7won’t be coming until July, which is giving companies like Xiaomi the opportunity to steal Samsung’s show. The Mix Flip 2 will directly compete with the Galaxy Z Flip 7, but its main advantage is that it’s coming slightly earlier than Samsung’s foldable flagship.
Now, what might save the Galaxy Z Flip 7 from a fierce competition is the fact that the Mix Flip 2 will only be launched in China this month. A global release will surely follow, but that might not happen before Samsung introduces the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in July.
As far as the screen goes, both Mix Flip 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are said to feature 6.85-inch internal displays. The former’s panel features 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
One area where Xiaomi’s smartphone has the upper hand is the battery. The upcoming Mix Flip 2 is rumored to pack a large 5,100 mAh battery with support for 67W wired and 50W wireless charging, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 supposedly has a much smaller 4,200 mAh battery with support for 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.
The Mix Flip 2 is also said to feature a dual-camera system that includes a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. We’ve also learned that Xiaomi’s foldable will be IPX8 rated for water resistance.
These are all the details we have about Xiaomi’s next foldable, but we suspect the Chinese company will start revealing some of the phone’s main highlights in the weeks leading up to its announcement.
Xiaomi has just confirmed that Mix Flip 2 will be introduced in June. The Chinese giant didn’t say when exactly the announcement will happen, but the teaser mentions the event will happen this month.
Now, what might save the Galaxy Z Flip 7 from a fierce competition is the fact that the Mix Flip 2 will only be launched in China this month. A global release will surely follow, but that might not happen before Samsung introduces the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in July.
That said, let’s briefly take a look at Mix Flip 2’s rumored specs and decide whether or not this is a worthy Galaxy Z Flip 7 competitor. First off, Xiaomi’s upcoming foldable is going to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, this is the same chip that will power the Galaxy Z Flip 7.
Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 teaser | Image credit: Xiaomi
As far as the screen goes, both Mix Flip 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are said to feature 6.85-inch internal displays. The former’s panel features 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
One area where Xiaomi’s smartphone has the upper hand is the battery. The upcoming Mix Flip 2 is rumored to pack a large 5,100 mAh battery with support for 67W wired and 50W wireless charging, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 supposedly has a much smaller 4,200 mAh battery with support for 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.
The Mix Flip 2 is also said to feature a dual-camera system that includes a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. We’ve also learned that Xiaomi’s foldable will be IPX8 rated for water resistance.
These are all the details we have about Xiaomi’s next foldable, but we suspect the Chinese company will start revealing some of the phone’s main highlights in the weeks leading up to its announcement.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: