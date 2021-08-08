Amazon randomly brings the Moto G Power (2021) down to its lowest ever price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





The thing about those discounts is that they tend to be somewhat repetitive, so after a while, it's hard to get excited when you see the same exact deals making comeback after comeback once every few weeks or so. Motorola also has a habit of lumping pretty much all of its Android devices together in these routine sales, which makes it difficult to consider any individual model special in any way.



But that's actually not what we're looking at today. Instead, the aptly named But that's actually not what we're looking at today. Instead, the aptly named Moto G Power (2021) is on sale at a new all-time low price in an unlocked 64GB storage variant also packing a decent 4 gigs of memory.





Commercially released at the beginning of, you guessed it, 2021, this big-battery 6.6-inch device is "normally" available for $249.99. But retailers like Amazon have been routinely slashing 30 bucks off that MSRP for the last few months, so it's almost as if the phone regularly costs $229.99.





For a presumably limited time, however, the e-commerce giant is charging $55 less than "usual" and $25 less than just yesterday, for instance, making the newest member of the popular Moto G Power family more attractive than ever before.









The modest 1600 x 720 screen resolution and mediocre Snapdragon 662 processor of the newer version largely explain its absence from our list of the best Motorola phones you can buy in 2021 , but its 48MP primary camera could make the Moto G Power (2021) worth a shot at this unprecedented $55 markdown.





The huge 5,000mAh battery is unchanged, mind you, while the charging speed is upgraded from 10 to 15W, which is definitely nice.

