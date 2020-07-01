The budget-friendly Moto G 5G gets a pretty impressive spec sheet





That means the Moto G 5G is now officially replacing the sketchy Motorola Edge Lite as the prime suspect for the company's mysterious July 7 announcement event while retaining the extremely promising price tag and spec sheet rumored recently.





In fact, most of the key features are essentially etched in stone, thanks to Evan Blass , the legendary mobile tech leaker who unfortunately doesn't have any inside information on retail pricing to share at the moment. What Blass can confirm is the use of the same upper mid-range Snapdragon 765 processor found under the hood of the "regular" Motorola Edge 5G , alongside a 4GB RAM count and 64 gigs of internal storage space.









Interestingly, the Moto G 5G looks set to be taller, wider, thicker, and heavier than its "cousin", which can be easily explained when taking into account the slightly chunkier screen bezels rendered yesterday and the larger 4,700mAh battery revealed by regulatory FCC documents not long ago.





While today's leaked list of specifications doesn't confirm the display size, this is pretty much guaranteed to circle the same 6.7-inch mark as the Motorola Edge. The Moto G 5G screen, meanwhile, is confirmed to sport FHD+ resolution (around 2340 x 1080 pixels, presumably), as well as a dual hole punch and a 90Hz refresh rate that's not exactly common on the budget-friendly scene.





Last but not least, we now know this affordable 5G champ has a 48MP primary shooter slapped on its back along with a 5MP macro lens, 8MP wide-angle camera, and 2MP depth sensor. That's certainly not a bad imaging setup for a device tipped to cost as little as $400. Of course, we wouldn't rule out the recommended price ending up closer to 500 bucks in the US... if a US release does indeed pan out.