Motorola Android 5G

The budget-friendly Moto G 5G gets a pretty impressive spec sheet

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 01, 2020, 10:47 AM
The budget-friendly Moto G 5G gets a pretty impressive spec sheet
The idea of a third Motorola Edge 5G family member with an even lower price point than $700 and a flat display sounded pretty iffy from the get-go, and although we can't say we connected the dots as soon as the first Moto G 5G render was leaked yesterday, it makes perfect sense to hear the two unreleased devices are actually one and the same.

That means the Moto G 5G is now officially replacing the sketchy Motorola Edge Lite as the prime suspect for the company's mysterious July 7 announcement event while retaining the extremely promising price tag and spec sheet rumored recently. 

In fact, most of the key features are essentially etched in stone, thanks to Evan Blass, the legendary mobile tech leaker who unfortunately doesn't have any inside information on retail pricing to share at the moment. What Blass can confirm is the use of the same upper mid-range Snapdragon 765 processor found under the hood of the "regular" Motorola Edge 5G, alongside a 4GB RAM count and 64 gigs of internal storage space.


Interestingly, the Moto G 5G looks set to be taller, wider, thicker, and heavier than its "cousin", which can be easily explained when taking into account the slightly chunkier screen bezels rendered yesterday and the larger 4,700mAh battery revealed by regulatory FCC documents not long ago.

While today's leaked list of specifications doesn't confirm the display size, this is pretty much guaranteed to circle the same 6.7-inch mark as the Motorola Edge. The Moto G 5G screen, meanwhile, is confirmed to sport FHD+ resolution (around 2340 x 1080 pixels, presumably), as well as a dual hole punch and a 90Hz refresh rate that's not exactly common on the budget-friendly scene.

Last but not least, we now know this affordable 5G champ has a 48MP primary shooter slapped on its back along with a 5MP macro lens, 8MP wide-angle camera, and 2MP depth sensor. That's certainly not a bad imaging setup for a device tipped to cost as little as $400. Of course, we wouldn't rule out the recommended price ending up closer to 500 bucks in the US... if a US release does indeed pan out.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Here's when Apple's 'top-end' 5G iPhone 12 model could be released after all
Popular stories
LG totally missed its best comeback opportunity in ages with the Velvet 5G
Popular stories
I spent a week using Samsung's best-selling phone (which costs just $150!)
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaks in Titanium Black, tips the Unpacked 2020 date

Popular stories

Popular stories
"There's almost no reason to buy an Android phone anymore": True or False?
Popular stories
Sprint's 4G LTE is not much slower than T-Mobile's 5G network, at least for now
Popular stories
Zuckerberg loses billions after Verizon and others pull ads over offensive posts
Popular stories
I spent a week using Samsung's best-selling phone (which costs just $150!)
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20's new HOP display tech may still struggle with true 120Hz refresh specs
Popular stories
OnePlus still doesn't have what it takes to challenge Samsung and Apple

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless