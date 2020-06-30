Motorola Android 5G

Leaked render allegedly shows Motorola's lower-priced 5G entry

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jun 30, 2020, 1:02 AM
Leaked render allegedly shows Motorola's lower-priced 5G entry
Tipster Evan Blass posted today a render of what might be Motorola's first affordably priced 5G phone, the Moto g 5G. The photo shows dual punch-holes in front and a square camera module in the upper-left-hand corner of the rear with a quad-camera setup (although one of the cameras could be a depth sensor). The back of the phone indicates that the primary rear camera sensor weighs in at 40MP.

Looks like the Moto g 5G is going to have a camera bump and in fact, the camera module looks completely different than the other phones in the Moto g line this year such as the Moto g Power, Moto g Stylus, and the Moto g Fast to name a few.

Unfortunately, we don't have any specs to pass along. We can take some educated guests on what to expect from such a phone. First, we might see the device sport a decently sized battery (perhaps 5000mAH) considering that the phone supports 5G. And since the Snapdragon 765 Mobile Platform includes an integrated 5G modem at a lower price than the Snapdragon 865 with a 5G modem chip, the odds favor that the former chipset will be found under the hood. 6GB to 8GB of memory could be onboard with 128GB to 256GB of storage. As for the screen, a 6.4-inch display with an FHD+ resolution might be in the cards. Considering that the Motorola Edge+ 5G flagship is priced at about $1,000, the Moto g 5G could be offered at a little more than half that price.


We will have our ear to the ground hoping to find out some more information about the Moto g 5G. Once we do, we will pass it along to you right away.

