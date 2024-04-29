Amazon cuts the price of the Moto G 5G 2023 by $100, allowing you to get one for even cheaper than usual
We already shared that Motorola is selling its Moto G Power 5G (2023) at $100 off on its official website. But it appears this isn't the only affordable Moto phone currently available at a massive discount.
At the moment, Amazon is selling the budget-friendly Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 at a sweet $100 markdown, allowing you to get one for less than $150. This discount matches the one Motorola offered a few weeks ago and is better than Amazon's previous $80 price cut. So, if you are in the market for a phone that you intend to use for watching videos, chatting, and phone calls, act quickly and snag a brand-new Moto G 5G 2023 through this deal while it's still up for grabs at such an affordable price.
Now, given the budget price tag, you should not have big expectations towards the Moto G 5G 2023. Its Snapdragon 480+ chipset and 4GB of RAM provide enough power for daily tasks such as web browsing and video streaming, but the phone will struggle with more demanding assignments.
Similarly, the 48MP main camera on board takes decent-looking photos when there is ample light, but otherwise, it's nothing to write home about. On the flip side, the phone packs a 5,000 mAh power cell, providing battery life for up to two days on a single charge.
Although, the Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 is a far cry from the best phones on the market, it's still a pretty decent handset that offers good value for money. Furthermore, it can now be yours for even less, which makes it more tempting. So, get one now before the offer expires!
