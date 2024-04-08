The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants

Up Next:
Last week, Motorola.com and Amazon went extra generous, giving bargain hunters the best-ever price for the affordable Moto G 5G (2023). While the deal is no longer at the official store, Amazon has kept it, although alternating the discount slightly. While you can no longer get this phone at $100 off, it’s now available at its second-best price on Amazon.
Although it’s not among the best Motorola phones (competition in the Moto G Series is quite tough!), the Mogo G 5G (2023) is perfectly suitable for everyday use. It has a good build quality for a sub-$200 phone, a decent 6.5-inch HD screen, and a microSD card for storage expansion. True, the display gets nowhere as bright as on the best Android phones. Still, for that price, it should be good enough to satisfy the casual user.
This bad boy isn’t as good as the best camera phones with its 48MP main camera sensor and a 2MP macro on the rear. On the front, you have an 8MP selfie camera. If you’re into smartphone photography, we suggest saving up for the Pixel 7a instead.
But if you don’t care much for the camera department or how well it handles games or multitasking, the Moto G 5G (2023) might prove ideal. Additionally, this puppy has a large 5,000mAh battery on deck, keeping the lights on for quite a while.
Undemanding and much cheaper than usual, this Motorola phone is great for casual users. If you’re looking for a new sub-$200 phone with good value for money, check this one out.
In case getting this puppy at $80 off doesn’t tickle your fancy that much, why not opt for Best Buy’s deal? Here, you can save $100 on the Motorola phone with Activation, and you’ll even receive a $100 gift card!
Under the hood, you have a Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset, providing a satisfactory experience. You can expect stutters when you push it too much, but it should work fine with day-to-day tasks. As for streaming, Motorola gives you Dolby Atmos-enhanced stereo speakers for an immersive viewing experience.
