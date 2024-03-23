The affordable Moto G 5G 2023 is now 32% more budget-friendly on Amazon, making it a real bargain

Up Next:
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's Spring Sale is still running, allowing you to score sweet savings on smartphones that don't break the bank. For instance, Motorola's affordable Moto G 5G 2023 is now available at a lovely $80 discount.
While $80 doesn't seem like huge savings, this is a pretty sweet offer, as it shaves 32% off the phone's usual price and lets you get it under the $170 mark. Therefore, if you're looking for an affordable handset primarily for watching YouTube, chatting, and calling, we suggest you pull the trigger on this deal now while you can!
Right off the bat, we should note we are not talking about an ultra-powerful phone here. So, it won't impress you with its stellar performance. That said, the Snapdragon 480+ chipset and 4GB of RAM on board should provide enough firepower for daily tasks. But pushing it to its limits with more demanding tasks will definitely lead to stutters. This is to be expected, given the affordable price tag.
There is one aspect where the Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 shines, though, and that is its superb battery life, leaving flagship phones in the dust. Unlike most phones that need charging every night, this bad boy can keep the juice flowing for up to two days on a single charge.
Overall, the Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 is a pretty decent phone and is great value for money, especially now while it's sweetly discounted. So. tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag one for less now!
Likewise, the 48MP main camera on deck doesn't take stunning photos. But its pictures can turn up quite good as long as there is plenty of light.
