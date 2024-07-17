Prime Day lets you score the Moto G 5G (2023) at its best price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Looking for an affordable, 5G-ready phone this Prime Day? How about the Moto G 5G (2023)? This smartphone is once again at its lowest price, available for just under $140. The awesome deal awaits your attention at Amazon.
Granted, this is far from the first time that we've come across the $100 discount on this $250 phone. Even so, it's a good choice for users who can't afford flagship models like the Galaxy S24 Ultra. By the way, this isn't the only discounted Moto device this summer, so make sure you check out other Prime Day Motorola phone deals if you're looking for something more premium.
Aside from that, you have a decent Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor, offering satisfactory performance for the phone's asking price. What does this mean in practice? There shouldn't be too many stutters with everyday tasks, but don't expect it to run demanding games or handle multitasking like a breeze. On the bright side, you have dual Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers for an enjoyable audio experience.
If you don't mind the unimpressive camera setup (or can't afford a high-end Android phone), this Moto option will do you just fine. One of its most impressive features is the 5G connectivity and the large 5,000mAh battery, which may be good enough for some users.
Is this the right phone for you? You'll have to be the judge of that. All we can say is that it now provides considerably better value for money with this $100 Prime Day discount on Amazon.
Granted, this is far from the first time that we've come across the $100 discount on this $250 phone. Even so, it's a good choice for users who can't afford flagship models like the Galaxy S24 Ultra. By the way, this isn't the only discounted Moto device this summer, so make sure you check out other Prime Day Motorola phone deals if you're looking for something more premium.
While the Motorola handset is nothing all that impressive, but it'll still get the job done. It performs respectably on the display front with its 6.5-inch screen and 120Hz refresh rates. While there's no OLED display technology on deck, the device still offers higher frame refresh rates than the Galaxy A15 5G.
Aside from that, you have a decent Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor, offering satisfactory performance for the phone's asking price. What does this mean in practice? There shouldn't be too many stutters with everyday tasks, but don't expect it to run demanding games or handle multitasking like a breeze. On the bright side, you have dual Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers for an enjoyable audio experience.
For a sub-$140 phone, obviously, you won't get an incredible camera. The Moto G 5G (2023) has a 48MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro unit on the rear, complemented by an 8MP selfie camera. You can get respectable photos in ideal conditions, but that's about it.
If you don't mind the unimpressive camera setup (or can't afford a high-end Android phone), this Moto option will do you just fine. One of its most impressive features is the 5G connectivity and the large 5,000mAh battery, which may be good enough for some users.
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: