Buy Google Pixel 7a with a 40% Prime Day discount!
Hours left until Amazon Prime Day is over. Grab some excellent deals on tech while they last!
Prime Day Alert!
Hours left until Amazon Prime Day is over. Grab some excellent deals on tech while they last!
Jul 18, Thu, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Prime Day lets you score the Moto G 5G (2023) at its best price on Amazon

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Moto G 5G (2023) is back at its best price for Prime Day on Amazon
Looking for an affordable, 5G-ready phone this Prime Day? How about the Moto G 5G (2023)? This smartphone is once again at its lowest price, available for just under $140. The awesome deal awaits your attention at Amazon.

$100 off the Moto G 5G (2023) at Amazon this Prime Day

The Moto G 5G (2023) is back at its lowest price for Prime Day 2024. This bad boy is now $100 cheaper, landing it just under the $150 mark. 5G-ready and with respectable performance on most fronts, this is the ideal entry-level device for undemanding users.
$110 off (44%)
$139 99
$249 99
Buy at Amazon

Granted, this is far from the first time that we've come across the $100 discount on this $250 phone. Even so, it's a good choice for users who can't afford flagship models like the Galaxy S24 Ultra. By the way, this isn't the only discounted Moto device this summer, so make sure you check out other Prime Day Motorola phone deals if you're looking for something more premium.

While the Motorola handset is nothing all that impressive, but it'll still get the job done. It performs respectably on the display front with its 6.5-inch screen and 120Hz refresh rates. While there's no OLED display technology on deck, the device still offers higher frame refresh rates than the Galaxy A15 5G.

Aside from that, you have a decent Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor, offering satisfactory performance for the phone's asking price. What does this mean in practice? There shouldn't be too many stutters with everyday tasks, but don't expect it to run demanding games or handle multitasking like a breeze. On the bright side, you have dual Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers for an enjoyable audio experience.

For a sub-$140 phone, obviously, you won't get an incredible camera. The Moto G 5G (2023) has a 48MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro unit on the rear, complemented by an 8MP selfie camera. You can get respectable photos in ideal conditions, but that's about it.

If you don't mind the unimpressive camera setup (or can't afford a high-end Android phone), this Moto option will do you just fine. One of its most impressive features is the 5G connectivity and the large 5,000mAh battery, which may be good enough for some users.

Recommended Stories
Is this the right phone for you? You'll have to be the judge of that. All we can say is that it now provides considerably better value for money with this $100 Prime Day discount on Amazon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'

Latest News

Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2024:Check out these amazing tablet deals
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2024:Check out these amazing tablet deals
Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day
Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day
Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this week
Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this week
iOS 18 Photos app will restore lost and damaged images; Apple releases iOS 18 Public Beta 1
iOS 18 Photos app will restore lost and damaged images; Apple releases iOS 18 Public Beta 1
Apple Watch does it again by calling for a life saving helicopter rescue
Apple Watch does it again by calling for a life saving helicopter rescue
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless