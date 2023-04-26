The Moto Edge 40’s styling will make your Galaxy S23 jealous
2
Us techies aren’t all about specs. We care how our smartphones look too! I mean, just take a look at the Pixel 7 Pro — one of the best Android phones of recent — and you can instantly tell how unique it looks. Then there are beasts like the Nothing Phone too, who utilize more than design to catch your eye.
But hey, we might be in for a change! Reliable Twitter-tipster Evan Blass shared a new batch of renders for the Moto Edge 40 (the upcoming stripped-down variant of the Edge 40 Pro). And judging by these renders, the phone might look awesome!
From the renders — which allegedly stem from official parent-company Lenovo marketing — we can see the Moto Edge 40 in the following colors:
We can sort of tell that the Blue variant will have a smooth, possibly matte finish, but did you catch what is going on with the rest? Well, that may turn out to be vegan leather and it looks spectacularly stylish!
As of now, we still have no insight on when the Moto Edge 40 will become available for purchase (or where for that matter). This detailed look at its design, though, is likely to attract people aiming for a phone that is capable of complementing their style, especially if leather is their go-to choice!
In yesteryear, when phones could afford way more experimentation, Motorola was among the brands that had a wide selection of insane-looking phones. That, however, can’t be said for most of its modern smartphones, though.
But hey, we might be in for a change! Reliable Twitter-tipster Evan Blass shared a new batch of renders for the Moto Edge 40 (the upcoming stripped-down variant of the Edge 40 Pro). And judging by these renders, the phone might look awesome!
From the renders — which allegedly stem from official parent-company Lenovo marketing — we can see the Moto Edge 40 in the following colors:
- Eclipse Black
- Lunar Blue
- Nebula Green
- Viva Magenta — same colab with Pantone as seen on the Edge 30 Fusion, looking as sweet as ever
We can sort of tell that the Blue variant will have a smooth, possibly matte finish, but did you catch what is going on with the rest? Well, that may turn out to be vegan leather and it looks spectacularly stylish!
We already knew that the phone will have a curved display, Dolby Atmos and its peripheral and button placements, so no shocker to be had there. One of the images, however, shows the phone underwater, so maybe it will be getting a superior water resistance rating? After all, the Moto Edge 40 Pro had an IP68 rating, which made it impervious to dust and capable of withstanding warm, clean water for a limited time.
Does this mean that the Edge 40 is getting the same IP rating as on the Pro? Maybe!
As of now, we still have no insight on when the Moto Edge 40 will become available for purchase (or where for that matter). This detailed look at its design, though, is likely to attract people aiming for a phone that is capable of complementing their style, especially if leather is their go-to choice!
Things that are NOT allowed: