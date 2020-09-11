Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Motorola Android Official

Motorola unveils yet another low-cost phone with a massive battery and great camera

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 11, 2020, 3:11 PM
Motorola unveils yet another low-cost phone with a massive battery and great camera
To deem Motorola's low to mid-end product portfolio scattered and confusing may well be the understatement of the year, as proven by the recently unveiled Moto G9 (also known as the G9 Play), the G9 Plus, and the all-new Moto E7 Plus.

Thoroughly leaked just yesterday, this latter entry-level 6.5-inch model is radically different from the Moto E (2020) you can normally purchase in the US at $149.99, even though the two devices might look pretty similar at first glance.

Big but not (exceedingly) bulky


First and foremost, the E7 Plus shares its gargantuan 5,000mAh battery capacity with the aforementioned G9 and G9 Plus, thus vastly improving the modest 3,550mAh cell size of the 6.2-inch Moto E (2020). The larger display of Motorola's latest ultra-low-cost handset, however, doesn't come with an equally substantial resolution upgrade, which means the pixel count is actually slightly downgraded.


Obviously, the bigger battery causes the Moto E7 Plus to gain quite a bit of weight compared to its cousin, tipping the scales at no more than 200 grams, while the extra screen real estate adds a few millimeters to the 165.2mm height. On the bright side, the 6.5-incher is not overly thick, at 9.2mm, and its bezels look a little smaller than what the Moto E (2020) has going on.

In case you're wondering, the huge battery is rated at "more than two days" of endurance between charges in "typical" use, a feat that would naturally be impossible to achieve without a frugal processor like Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 460. 

This is the same chipset expected to power the OnePlus "Clover" and Nokia 3.4, and under the hood of the Moto E7 Plus, it's paired with a respectable 4GB RAM count and 64 gigs of storage.

Even more affordable than it sounds


Believe it or not, the lengthy running time of the E7 Plus might not be its key selling point, as the handset also comes with a 48MP primary rear-facing shooter. That's up from a humble main 13MP imaging sensor on the back of the Moto E (2020), and thanks to Quad Pixel technology, it should produce stunning 12MP snapshots... for the phone's price point.


That roughly equates to $250 in Brazil, where both the E7 Plus and G9 Plus have been unveiled today with little to no fanfare, but before panicking, you should know mobile devices in general tend to be outrageously expensive around those parts.

That means that if the Moto E7 Plus is coming to the US (and that's a big if), its recommended retail price is unlikely to exceed $200. With all of the above features, as well as a secondary 2MP depth shooter on the back, a single 8MP front-facing camera, 10W fast charging capabilities, a headphone jack, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, pre-installed Android 10 software, and two eye-catching color options (Amber Bronze and Navy Blue), this thing would certainly be a strong budget-friendly contender stateside.


Unfortunately, last year's E6 Plus never made its (official) way to the US, and something tells us the same will be true for the Moto E7 Plus too. And the Moto G9 Plus, and even the "regular" Moto G9. For what it's worth, the Moto G Fast is a pretty great bargain at the time of this writing, fetching $169.99 with triple rear-facing cameras, a Snapdragon 665 SoC, and a decent 4,000mAh battery in tow.

Curiously enough, the big-battery Moto G Power is not currently available from its manufacturer's official US website, although you can still get it unlocked from Best Buy starting at $199.99. So, yeah, there's definitely no shortage of decent affordable Moto-branded options stateside.

