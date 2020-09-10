Motorola's Moto E7 Plus & Moto G9 Plus leak in full: specs, cameras, prices
The Motorola Moto G9 Plus and Moto E7 Plus are likely weeks or possibly even days away from their official announcement. Thanks to Roland Quandt and WinFuture, though, there’s nothing left to reveal.
Motorola Moto G9 Plus – cameras, specs, features
The next smartphone in Motorola’s Moto G series will replace the Moto G8 Plus that was introduced earlier this year. It features a massive 6.8-inch display complete with a Full-HD+ (2400 x 1080p) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.
On the inside of the Moto G9 Plus is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. This chipset has previously been used inside the Poco X2 and, in this instance, is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as standard.
Turning the Moto G9 Plus over reveals a large camera bump. Sitting inside is a 64-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, as well as 2-megapixel depth and macro cameras.
Last on the list of specifications is a massive 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging via the included power adapter in Europe. The included charger is more powerful than the ones shipped with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, iPhone 11 Pro, and Sony Xperia 1 II. Other details include a 3.5mm headphone jack and Android 10.
Motorola Moto E7 Plus – cameras, specs, features
Acting as the latest budget smartphone from Motorola is the Moto E7 Plus, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, which is also expected to make an appearance inside the budget OnePlus Clover and Nokia 3.4 later this year.
It arrives paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage as standard, although other storage configurations could be created. There is a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) Max Vision display as well.
This model, unlike the Moto G9 Plus, uses a small waterdrop notch for the 8-megapixel selfie camera. The back of the Moto E7 Plus is home to a 48-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
Keeping things running all day is another 5,000mAh battery. But due to cost cutting, Motorola has disappointingly ditched the USB-C port for an old micro-USB connector and downgraded the charging brick to 10W, which is only slightly better than the crappy 5W adapter Apple ships with its latest smartphones.
On the upside, it does feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. Android 10 with the usual UI customizations is present too.
The Motorola Moto G9 Plus and Moto E7 Plus are expected to make their international debut at some point this month. If that doesn’t happen, an October unveiling would be almost guaranteed.
Motorola has plans to offer the Moto G9 Plus in Blue and Bronze across Europe for €299. Of course, this may vary by market due to differences in local VAT rates.
The Moto E7 Plus, on the other hand, looks set to retail at €149 in the region. It will be available in gradient Blue and Bronze colorways.
Motorola Moto G9 Plus & Moto E7 Plus prices and colors
