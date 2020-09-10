Motorola's Moto E7 Plus & Moto G9 Plus leak in full: specs, cameras, prices

The Motorola Moto G9 Plus and Moto E7 Plus are likely weeks or possibly even days away from their official announcement. Thanks to Roland Quandt and WinFuture , though, there’s nothing left to reveal.

Motorola Moto G9 Plus & Moto E7 Plus prices and colors

The Motorola Moto G9 Plus and Moto E7 Plus are expected to make their international debut at some point this month. If that doesn’t happen, an October unveiling would be almost guaranteed.



Motorola has plans to offer the Moto G9 Plus in Blue and Bronze across Europe for €299. Of course, this may vary by market due to differences in local VAT rates.



The Moto E7 Plus, on the other hand, looks set to retail at €149 in the region. It will be available in gradient Blue and Bronze colorways.



