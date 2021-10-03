Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View
iOS Android Microsoft Apps Google

You'll be surprised to learn the most popular term searched for on Bing

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
2
You'll be surprised to learn the most popular term searched for on Bing
During the summer of 2018, the European Commission fined Google $5 billion for forcing phone manufacturers wanting to install Android on their devices to include Google's search engine and browser on these handsets. In other words, Google was telling these companies that if they wanted the Google version of Android (which is open-source, after all), they would have to pre-install Google Search and the Chrome Browser on these phones.

The European Commission also pointed out that Google was paying manufacturers to pre-install no other search engine other than Google Search on their handsets, and wouldn't allow phones with unapproved versions of Android to be sold. The EC felt that these restrictions were anticompetitive and hoped that the huge fine would help Google understand the gravity of what it had been doing.

Before the huge fine was announced, the EU forced Google to send to Android users on the continent two notices that would allow them to choose third-party search engines and browsers for their devices. According to Bloomberg, the search giant is seeking to have the $5 billion fine and have the 2018 antitrust order removed from the records. In doing so, it revealed an interesting-if not extremely ironic-piece of information.

Alfonso Lamadrid, a lawyer for Google, told the EU's General Court in Luxembourg on Tuesday that "We have submitted evidence showing that the most common search query on Bing is by far Google." Bing is Microsoft's search engine and the lawyer was trying to make a point about how popular and more widely used Google Search is than the competition.

Lamarid said as much when he told the EU General Court that "People use Google because they choose to, not because they are forced to. Google's market share in general search is consistent with consumer surveys showing that 95% of users prefer Google to rival search engines."

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Samsung starts removing advertisements from its first-party apps
by Alan Friedman,  2
Samsung starts removing advertisements from its first-party apps
Our first hands-on look at the Apple Watch Series 7, courtesy of a carrier employee
by Anam Hamid,  3
Our first hands-on look at the Apple Watch Series 7, courtesy of a carrier employee
Global chip shortage impacts the iPhone less than the rest of the industry
by Alan Friedman,  3
Global chip shortage impacts the iPhone less than the rest of the industry
No OLED iPad Air in 2022, 11-inch iPad Pro will get mini-LED next year: Kuo
by Anam Hamid,  3
No OLED iPad Air in 2022, 11-inch iPad Pro will get mini-LED next year: Kuo
Analyst says Apple's privacy feature is a smokescreen for its advertising ambitions
by Alan Friedman,  9
Analyst says Apple's privacy feature is a smokescreen for its advertising ambitions
New logos unveiled for 60W and 240W USB-C products
by Alan Friedman,  1
New logos unveiled for 60W and 240W USB-C products
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless