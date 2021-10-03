You'll be surprised to learn the most popular term searched for on Bing

You'll be surprised to learn the most popular term searched for on Bing2
During the summer of 2018, the European Commission fined Google $5 billion for forcing phone manufacturers wanting to install Android on their devices to include Google's search engine and browser on these handsets. In other words, Google was telling these companies that if they wanted the Google version of Android (which is open-source, after all), they would have to pre-install Google Search and the Chrome Browser on these phones.
Before the huge fine was announced, the EU forced Google to send to Android users on the continent two notices that would allow them to choose third-party search engines and browsers for their devices. According to Bloomberg, the search giant is seeking to have the $5 billion fine and have the 2018 antitrust order removed from the records. In doing so, it revealed an interesting-if not extremely ironic-piece of information.
Lamarid said as much when he told the EU General Court that "People use Google because they choose to, not because they are forced to. Google's market share in general search is consistent with consumer surveys showing that 95% of users prefer Google to rival search engines."