These are the most popular iOS and Android devices in North America by active use
Wondering just how much more popular Apple's iPhones are out in the real world compared to the entirety of all active Android handsets? Dying to know what device currently dominates the highly fragmented Android landscape or which of the massively successful iPads released in the last 11 years leads the family's usage chart nowadays? Are you interested in the ultimate stat highlighting Apple's mind-blowing supremacy over all other smartwatch vendors? Here are the answers you're looking for:
The iPhone 11 and the Galaxy S9 are... not equally popular
The difference is the iPhone 11 holds an impressive 14 percent share of a far bigger pie than the one feebly dominated by Samsung's Galaxy S9 at just 2.7 percent. Believe it or not, there are more than twice as many iOS devices in active use in North America right now compared to Androids, although for what it's worth, the former's towering 69.75 percent figure includes both iPhones and iPads.
Of course, that also means Android's 30.07 percent market share includes both smartphones and tablets, and we all know how far ahead of their rivals iPads are quarter after quarter in terms of shipments.
Interestingly, Amazon's 2019-released Fire 7 slate is North America's third most popular Android device, behind the modest Samsung Galaxy A10e phone and ahead of the Galaxy A20, A10, S8, LG Stylo 6, Galaxy S10+, A11, S9+, S10e, Note 9, A01, and LG Stylo 5.
Unless said phones happen to run iOS, that is, with the iPhone 11 Pro Max and 12 Pro Max, for instance, sitting in fourth and ninth place respectively as far as the platform's popularity chart is concerned. Still, the iPhone XR and iPhone 7 are right behind the iPhone 11 on the iOS podium, which means many of Apple's fans also love budget-friendly devices.
iPads and Apple Watches are incredibly popular as well
In other news, water is wet and the sky is blue. But if you want to know just how blue the sky looks from Apple's dominant position in the thriving smartwatch industry, the company apparently accounts for more than nine in ten intelligent timepieces currently in circulation in North America.
More specifically, we're talking about a 93.67 percent (!!!) market share, compared to teeny-tiny 3.97, 1.93, 0.29, and 0.07 percent (yikes) slices for Samsung, Fitbit, Garmin, and Fossil respectively. It's safe to say Google will continue to face an uphill battle trying to make Wear OS happen, at least in these very important markets, even after joining forces with both Samsung and Fitbit in addition to Fossil.
Meanwhile, the 2.35 percent share of today's most popular iPad model is actually lower than the 2.52 percent figure of Amazon's Fire 7 (2019), but once again, the iOS and Android pies are not exactly comparable.
2018's sixth-gen 9.7-inch iPad is closely followed by its 10.2-inch sequel ahead of the latest "regular" iPad 10.2, and surprise, surprise, the ancient iPad Air 2. The most popular iPad Pro version is barely ranked 32nd among 56 "iOS devices" in active use, which suggests Apple's fans really don't like spending small fortunes on ultra-high-end tablets.
Obviously, the same is also true for premium Android slate users, who are outnumbered by those owning modest devices like Amazon's Fire HD 10 (2019), Fire HD 8 (2018), Fire HD 8 (2020), and Samsung's Galaxy Tab A 8.0, to name just a few.
There's not a single Galaxy Tab S-series high-ender ranked among the 50 most popular Android devices as of April 2021, but in a way, that makes perfect sense. After all, Cujo AI counted a grand total of 7,027 (seven thousand twenty seven) different Android phones and tablets in "active use" for the purposes of this in-depth report. That takes the fragmentation issue to new heights.