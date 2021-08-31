82% of Android users not interested in iPhone 13, chiefly because of no Touch ID and iOS restrictions



The e-tailer surveyed more than 5000 US-based Android users aged 18 and older. Around 82 percent of the respondents are not interested in switching to the iPhone 13. Only 18 percent said they might consider getting the new iPhone.



This represents an increase in camp loyalty, as last year approximately 33 percent of Android users had said they would consider buying the iPhone 12



The site had earlier found that 44 percent of the current iPhone users plan to upgrade to the iPhone 13.



The new range isn't expected to be a significant upgrade over the current collection and will likely offer a new chipset, bigger camera sensors, new video shooting features, beefier batters, and up to 1TB of storage and 120Hz refresh rate for the Pro models.





When asked about the lack of interest in the iPhone 13, nearly 32 percent of Android users said the potentially missing in-display fingerprint reader is the reason. There was some chatter earlier this year that the new series will feature in-screen Touch ID but that doesn't seem to be happening any longer.

Android users don't like iOS' limited customizability and restrictions on sideloading



The next major reasons for sticking with Android phones are iOS' limited customization options (16.7 percent) and restrictions on downloading apps (12.8 percent) from unofficial sources. 12 percent of the survey participants think Android handsets offer better hardware.





Around 10.5 percent are put off by the upcoming iCloud Photos scanning feature that will use cryptographic hashes to identify child sexual abuse material (CSAM). If enough such content is found, human moderators will review the case and it might get sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, or NCMEC.



Less popular reasons for not switching to the iPhone include affordability (4.5 percent), preference for Google Assistant over Siri (2.6%), lack of split-screen multitasking (2.3 percent), and no foldable models (0.8 percent).







Out of those who are considering switching, the majority (51 percent) are being swayed by longer software support. Although Samsung and OnePlus now promise three operating system upgrades for newer phones, most Android manufacturers offer two updates and they are often not timely. Apple, on the other hand, supports phones for five to six years.



Around 24 percent of Android users like the ecosystem integration and 11.4 percent think Apple provides better privacy protection.



The 6.7-inches iPhone 13 Pro Max and the 6.1-inches iPhone 13 appear to be the favorites. Only around 5 percent have expressed interest in the 5.4-inches iPhone 13 mini. Most potential switchers are not interested in the forthcoming Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3.