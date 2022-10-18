Warner Bros. reveals Mortal Kombat: Onslaught mobile game
Mortal Kombat is one of the biggest fighting game franchises in the world. The game is present on just about every compatible platform, including mobile where it amassed more than 150 million installs and is ranked top five most downloaded fighting games on Android and iOS.
Today, Warner Bros. and NetherRealm Studios announced a brand-new Mortal Kombat game is coming to mobile next year. Opposite to what one may think, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is not a fighting game, but a “collection role-playing game (RPG).”
No screenshots, no trailers, and no other details about the game have been revealed. The only thing we know is that Mortal Kombat: Onslaught will be launched sometime in 2023, presumably on both Android and iOS platforms.
An official website went live earlier today where Mortal Kombat fans can sign up now and be among the first to learn more about Onslaught. Until then, check out the artwork above and stay tuned for more details on the next Mortal Kombat mobile game.
“We are pushing the boundaries of Mortal Kombat to allow players to experience the franchise in new ways, while still staying true to its core visceral nature. With Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, we reimagined Mortal Kombat into a strategic team-based collection RPG with fast-paced, group melee combat that both new and existing fans can enjoy,” said Ed Boon, Chief Creative Officer, NetherRealm Studios.
One other thing that we know about Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is that it will feature “the first mobile-exclusive cinematic story experience for the franchise,” whatever that might mean. The only concrete thing about the game announced today is that players will be able to build a team of fighters from a huge collection of legendary characters and do real-time group battles “to stop a dark and dangerous threat from wreaking havoc across the realms.”
