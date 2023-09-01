New Qi2 wireless chargers announced by mophie

Ever since the early days of the iPhone, mophie has provided iPhone users with battery cases (known as Juice Packs) allowing users to get extra battery life whenever and wherever they need it. Since then, there have been a plethora of battery-extending accessories designed for the iPhone and for Android models as well including wireless charging solutions. According to The Business Research Company , the global mobile battery market size will grow from $21.61 billion in 2022 to $23.05 billion in 2023.





Today at IFA, mophie announced its latest wireless charging products based on the next generation of the Qi wireless standard, Qi2. There are four new products including the snap+powerstation mini stand which contains a 5000mAh battery and delivers power at 15W. This product is equipped with an aluminum kickstand "for easy device access while charging" and the MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) is $69.95.





The snap+ 3-in-1 stand is designed to allow you to charge multiple devices at once. You can charge your Qi2-compatible smartphone at 15W while also charging your AirPods and Apple Watch at the same time.With an MSRP of $129.95, mophie says that the snap+ 3-in-1 stand is "designed to simplify your charging routine and declutter your space."





The snap+ wireless charging vent mount delivers power at 15W while allowing you to use the phone in your car. The MSRP is $69.95. The snap vent mount provides a simple solution for mounting your phone on your vehicle's front vent using mophie's ratcheting hook mechanism. With the snap vent mount, you'll be able to keep your phone within your sights to keep an eye on your navigation app and be within reach of your phone. Sounds like an accessory that ride-share drivers might want to own.











All of the new mophie products will come with a two-year warranty and the snap+ powerstation mini stand, snap+ wireless charging vent mount, and snap vent mount will be available for order later this year on mophie.com and through select retail stores worldwide. The snap+ 3-in-1 stand will be released during the first quarter of 2024.





Matt DiPrimio, director of product management at mophie, said, "We are excited to introduce the next evolution of wireless charging technology with our Qi2 roadmap. These new products focus on delivering the fastest wireless charging speeds in the elegant and compact designs mophie customers have come to love."



