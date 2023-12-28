More of Google's money is heading your way after $5 billion lawsuit is settled





Those who qualify to receive part of the settlement will be sent a check in the amount of at least $2 and possibly more depending on how much money they spent in the Play Store during the aforementioned seven-year time period. The lawyers will eventually post the web address of the site that users will visit to file their claim online and we will pass that information along to you once it is disclosed..

More cash from the company might be heading to both Android and iOS users with the word today of a settlement made by Google of a huge $5 billion lawsuit. According to The New York Post , the suit accused Google of tracking the personal data of millions of people even though they were using the incognito mode on the Chrome Browser. Lawyers from both sides signed the settlement which now awaits the signature of a federal judge. This will take place no later than February 24th of next year.









With incognito mode enabled, users can browse the web and have their online activity remain private. In other words, if there is a reason why you don't want anyone else to learn which websites you've been visiting, incognito mode is supposed to make this happen. But the plaintiffs allege that even with incognito mode enabled, Google used analytics and other tools to track their browsing histories.





Tracking these Chrome users on iOS and Android allowed Google to create an "unaccountable trove of information" that ranges from the boring (shopping habits, hobbies, etc.) to "potentially embarrassing things." Similar to the settlement made with the states over the Play Store, eventually, the court will reveal how those who believe that they are entitled to a piece of the new settlement fund can submit a claim. And once that is announced, we will pass along that information to you.

