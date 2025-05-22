Apple adds three more units to its list of Vintage iPhones and what this might mean to you



If you own an iPhone 7 Plus or an iPhone 8 with 64GB or 256GB of memory, you now have in your possession a handset that Apple calls "Vintage." However, in this context, being given that label by Apple is a dubious achievement for both the device and the device owner. That's because Apple slaps the "Vintage" label on iPhone models that it stopped distributing for sale more than five years ago but less than seven. Once it has been more than seven years since an iPhone was distributed for sale, that model is considered to be "Obsolete."





Vintage iPhones can still be repaired by the Apple Store or an authorized repair center as long as the parts necessary to repair the phone are available. This means that if the parts required to repair your vintage iPhone are not available, the repair cannot be made. In such a situation, you might be lucky enough to find an older authorized Apple service center with the needed parts in stock. Vintage iPhone models also do not receive regular software updates although in rare cases they might receive a security update that patches a severe vulnerability.





Obsolete iPhones cannot be serviced by Apple and authorized repair centers. Parts cannot be ordered for these models which also cannot receive any software updates including security updates that patch serious software flaws.





Phone 4 (8GB)

iPhone 5

iPhone 6s (16GB, 64GB, 128GB)

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8 (64GB, 256GB)

iPhone 8 (PRODUCT)RED

iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED

iPhone X

iPhone XS Max





The following iPhone models have been classified as Obsolete by Apple:

iPhone

iPhone 3G (China mainland) 8GB

iPhone 3G 8GB, 16GB

iPhone 3GS (China mainland) 16GB, 32GB

iPhone 3GS (8GB)

iPhone 3GS 16GB, 32GB

iPhone 4 CDMA

iPhone 4 CDMA (8GB)

iPhone 4 16GB, 32GB

iPhone 4 GSM (8GB), Black

iPhone 4S

iPhone 4S (8GB)

iPhone 5C

iPhone 5S

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6s (32GB)

iPhone 6s Plus (32GB)





iPhone SE model replaced the iPhone 8 in Apple's lineup at the time. The iPhone 7 Plus was discontinued on September 10, 2019, which was the day that the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max were announced. The 64GB, and 256GB iPhone 8 variants were discontinued on April 15, 2020, when the iPhone SE 2 was introduced. The second-generationmodel replaced the iPhone 8 in Apple's lineup at the time.



