More details emerge on Instagram's new Twitter-clone app





In yet another leak, reported on by The Verge , more screenshots were shared internally to Meta employees by top management, which have made their way to the media. These screenshots show in more detail what the UI will look like and the internal project name. Additionally, quotes from what was said inside that meeting were also revealed.









Project 92, the assumed internal name for the app that has been rumored to be publicly called "Threads," looks pretty much like a Twitter clone. It is unclear, though, how separate the two apps (Instagram and "Threads") will be and if Meta will follow its Instagram rule of requiring that users post a photo or video in order to engage. However, it does look like "Threads" will enable Instagram users to engage in public and private conversations with ease.





"Project 92" or "Threads" will use Instagram’s existing account system to automatically populate a user’s information, which will ensure zero friction for users that may want to try it out. Several people of note are also rumored to be on board, such as Oprah and the Dalai Lama.



The app is being built on the open-source protocol "ActivityPub," which aims to facilitate real-time communication. ActivityPub, already utilized by Mastodon, enables different platforms to interact and exchange messages, promoting a decentralized approach to social media. By adopting this protocol, this new app is aligning itself with the broader federated social media ecosystem.

In the internal meeting, Meta chief product officer Chris Cox, was overheard calling this feature "our response to Twitter." Furthermore, he added that "We’ve been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe that they can trust and rely upon for distribution," a quote that can only be described as a jab at Twitter and its management, but mostly Elon Musk.



Coding on the new feature reportedly only just started in January, which means that it isn't ready yet to be revealed to the world. However, so far "Threads" looks poised to rival Twitter's real-time social networking platform, and it signals Meta's ambition to expand beyond its traditional social media dominance.



