More CMF phone leaks reveal its possible specs
CMF, the budget sub-brand that is the brain child of Carl Pei and Nothing, has been rumored for some time to be venturing into the smartphone arena with the release of the CMF by Nothing Phone (1). This development marks a new direction for CMF, which has primarily focused on wireless earbuds and a smartwatch until now. Adding to the speculation, a recent report from Notebook Check suggests that this budget-friendly phone is aiming to carve a niche in the smartphone market.
Interestingly, the CMF Phone (1) seems to diverge from the signature design elements of Nothing phones. It will reportedly not feature the iconic LED light Glyph interface that has become synonymous with the brand. However, the phone is said to have a replaceable plastic back, suggesting potential for customization through various back options offered by CMF.
According to information shared by frequent Android leaker, MlgmXyysd, the CMF Phone (1) shares similarities with its sibling, the Nothing Phone 2a. However, it distinguishes itself with a slightly smaller 6.67-inch OLED screen, compared to the 2a's 6.7-inch AMOLED display. Both phones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and are equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, a capacity that has become the norm for new phones across budget and mid-range categories.
In terms of storage, the CMF Phone (1) offers options of 8GB of RAM with either 128GB or 256GB of storage, expandable via a microSD card slot. This is comparable to the 2a, which also offers a 12GB RAM variant. The camera setup on the CMF Phone (1) boasts a 50MP main camera, but a slightly less powerful 16MP front camera.
Possible design of the upcoming phone by CMF by Nothing | Image Credit: 91Mobiles
Perhaps the most noteworthy aspect of the CMF Phone (1) is its rumored price. If leaks hold true, the phone is expected to launch in July 2024 with a price tag of $249 for the 128GB model and $279 for the 256GB variant. This positions it significantly lower than the current price of the Nothing Phone 2a, which retails for $349 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
Whether this pricing strategy will resonate with consumers remains to be seen. While the CMF Phone (1) might not boast the same premium features as its more expensive counterparts, its affordability could prove to be a compelling factor for budget-conscious buyers. As the smartphone landscape continues to evolve, the entry of CMF into the market adds another layer of interest and choice for those seeking quality devices at accessible price points.
