More CMF phone leaks reveal its possible specs

CMF by Nothing Phone (1)



Model: A015

SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Series (MT6886)

Screen Type: 6.67” OLED, 120 Hz refresh rate

Color: Black / Green / Blue / Orange(IN only)

Battery: 5000 mAh + 33 W Fast Charge

Memory: 8 GB, LPDDR4X 2133 MHz#leaks#leak#Nothing#CMFbyNothing — MlgmXyysd (@realMlgmXyysd) May 15, 2024

In terms of storage, the CMF Phone (1) offers options of 8GB of RAM with either 128GB or 256GB of storage, expandable via a microSD card slot. This is comparable to the 2a, which also offers a 12GB RAM variant. The camera setup on the CMF Phone (1) boasts a 50MP main camera, but a slightly less powerful 16MP front camera.



Interestingly, the CMF Phone (1) seems to diverge from the signature design elements of Nothing phones. It will reportedly not feature the iconic LED light Glyph interface that has become synonymous with the brand. However, the phone is said to have a replaceable plastic back, suggesting potential for customization through various back options offered by CMF.





CMF, the budget sub-brand that is the brain child of Carl Pei and Nothing, has been rumored for some time to be venturing into the smartphone arena with the release of the CMF by Nothing Phone (1). This development marks a new direction for CMF, which has primarily focused on wireless earbuds and a smartwatch until now. Adding to the speculation, a recent report from Notebook Check suggests that this budget-friendly phone is aiming to carve a niche in the smartphone market.According to information shared by frequent Android leaker, MlgmXyysd, the CMF Phone (1) shares similarities with its sibling, the Nothing Phone 2a. However, it distinguishes itself with a slightly smaller 6.67-inch OLED screen, compared to the 2a's 6.7-inch AMOLED display. Both phones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and are equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, a capacity that has become the norm for new phones across budget and mid-range categories.