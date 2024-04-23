Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

CMF by Nothing could be soon bringing us its first budget smartphone

By
1comment
Nothing
CMF by Nothing could be soon bringing us its first budget smartphone
There is never a shortage of rumors and leaks out in the wild of new tech releases, and today has definitely not be an exception. The latest rumor being that of Nothing's sub-brand, CMF — which has to date only released accessories such as a pair of earbuds, a watch and a 65W power brick — releasing its first ever smartphone.

This all began with the leak of a new device model number, A015, initially discovered by Android Headlines. This leak listed "Nothing" as the associated brand, fueling rumors that it could be the long-awaited Nothing Phone 3, codenamed "Tetris."

However, those familiar with Nothing's model number patterns found this a bit strange. Past models, like the original Nothing Phone (A063) and the Phone 2 (A065), didn't quite align with the A015 model number if this device was meant to be a successor.

CMF by Nothing could be soon bringing us its first budget smartphone
Credit: Android Headlines

The puzzle was finally solved when, shortly after, the model number A015 surfaced on the BIS certification site. 91Mobiles was the first to notice that BIS listed the model number as belonging to CMF, the sub-brand of Nothing that specializes in budget accessories.

CMF by Nothing could be soon bringing us its first budget smartphone
Credit: 91mobiles

This, of course, is quite surprising considering that CMF has, until now, focused on more affordable tech products like earbuds and smartwatches. Should this information prove to be accurate, this new device would mark CMF's first venture into making smartphones. This would add a new and potentially exciting option to the Android market.

However, the question remains why, with the existence of the Nothing Phone 2a, would Nothing release another budget phone under the CMF sub-brand. It's possible that, as the Nothing Phone 2a is considered a mid-range device, the CMF Phone could be targeting the sub-$300USD budget phone market and thus not cannibalizing its own brand.

Recommended Stories
A device like this could be direct competition to devices such as the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A15 5G, Moto G Stylus 5G, and the Moto G Power 5G. This could be really exciting as budget devices are increasingly adopting more "premium-like" features, and judging by how the rest of the CMF line looks, it could turn out to be a very stylish option. We'll just have to keep an eye out for any new developments on this model to see what CMF will bring to the table.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy

Latest News

T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless