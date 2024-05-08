Leak suggests Nothing's CMF Phone (1) could be super affordable and reveals its possible design

The CMF Phone (1) could be an affordable entry-level device









The upcoming phone is expected to be named CMF Phone (1) . It's rumored to rock a plastic body and come in three colors: black, white, and orange. And word on the street is that it might be pretty affordable.



How affordable? Well, the CMF Phone (1) is expected to hit the shelves in India for around INR 12,000, which roughly translates to $140. Prices might vary a bit depending on where you are, but it's expected to hover around this range.



When you stack it up against the latest Nothing Phone (2a), which goes for $349, it seems like the CMF Phone (1) will be a wallet-friendly entry-level choice, sitting a step below Nothing's newest budget Android phone





The CMF Phone (1) is said to pack a 6.5-inch display, likely with some Gorilla Glass for extra protection. Rumor has it there's a single camera on the back, but we're still in the dark about the specifics.



As for what's under the hood, the report suggests the CMF Phone (1) could pack a MediaTek Dimensity 5G chipset. Moreover, it might have a hefty 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.



When it comes to software, the CMF Phone (1) might ship with Nothing OS but don't expect all the bells and whistles right off the bat. Some features might stay reserved for the more expensive Nothing Phone (2) and the Nothing Phone (2a). Additionally, the company might promise 3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates down the line.



However, keep in mind that this entry-level budget phone specs and design are all just rumors for now, so things could change. Stay tuned for updates!

Nothing's sub-brand CMF has been flying under the radar since it first appeared, mainly focusing on affordable gadgets like smartwatches and earbuds. But now, it looks like the company is getting ready to jump into the smartphone game, with a new model rumored to hit shelves later this year.