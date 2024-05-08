Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

Leak suggests Nothing's CMF Phone (1) could be super affordable and reveals its possible design

By
0comments
Leak suggests Nothing's CMF Phone (1) could be super affordable and reveals its possible design
Nothing's sub-brand CMF has been flying under the radar since it first appeared, mainly focusing on affordable gadgets like smartwatches and earbuds. But now, it looks like the company is getting ready to jump into the smartphone game, with a new model rumored to hit shelves later this year.

The CMF Phone (1) could be an affordable entry-level device



The upcoming phone is expected to be named CMF Phone (1). It's rumored to rock a plastic body and come in three colors: black, white, and orange. And word on the street is that it might be pretty affordable.

How affordable? Well, the CMF Phone (1) is expected to hit the shelves in India for around INR 12,000, which roughly translates to $140. Prices might vary a bit depending on where you are, but it's expected to hover around this range.

When you stack it up against the latest Nothing Phone (2a), which goes for $349, it seems like the CMF Phone (1) will be a wallet-friendly entry-level choice, sitting a step below Nothing's newest budget Android phone.

The CMF Phone (1) is said to pack a 6.5-inch display, likely with some Gorilla Glass for extra protection. Rumor has it there's a single camera on the back, but we're still in the dark about the specifics.

As for what's under the hood, the report suggests the CMF Phone (1) could pack a MediaTek Dimensity 5G chipset. Moreover, it might have a hefty 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

When it comes to software, the CMF Phone (1) might ship with Nothing OS but don't expect all the bells and whistles right off the bat. Some features might stay reserved for the more expensive Nothing Phone (2) and the Nothing Phone (2a). Additionally, the company might promise 3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates down the line.

However, keep in mind that this entry-level budget phone specs and design are all just rumors for now, so things could change. Stay tuned for updates!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Featured Stories

All the official Apple videos from "Let Loose"
All the official Apple videos from "Let Loose"
Is the iPad Pro Ultra Retina XDR tandem OLED the best display?
Is the iPad Pro Ultra Retina XDR tandem OLED the best display?
iPad Pro M4 (2024) preview: Apple dropped a big, thin upgrade!
iPad Pro M4 (2024) preview: Apple dropped a big, thin upgrade!
Google's Pixel 8a gets a surprise unveiling with AI smarts and a fresh design for under $500
Google's Pixel 8a gets a surprise unveiling with AI smarts and a fresh design for under $500
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile celebrating Mint purchase with new and upgraded perks for customers
T-Mobile celebrating Mint purchase with new and upgraded perks for customers
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
Grab the JBL Xtreme 3 at its Black Friday price on Amazon and enjoy blasting tunes on the cheap
Grab the JBL Xtreme 3 at its Black Friday price on Amazon and enjoy blasting tunes on the cheap
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15

Latest News

The Google Pixel 7 becomes a hit for bargain hunters after a huge 40% discount at this seller
The Google Pixel 7 becomes a hit for bargain hunters after a huge 40% discount at this seller
Samsung's hot new Galaxy A35 5G mid-ranger scores its first cool outright discount
Samsung's hot new Galaxy A35 5G mid-ranger scores its first cool outright discount
Score a Galaxy S23 FE for $100 off its price and enjoy top-tier performance without breaking the bank
Score a Galaxy S23 FE for $100 off its price and enjoy top-tier performance without breaking the bank
Want the Pixel 8a? Here's how you can score a free one from T-Mobile
Want the Pixel 8a? Here's how you can score a free one from T-Mobile
Samsung working on using AI to monitor for atrial fibrillation, potentially for Galaxy Watch 7
Samsung working on using AI to monitor for atrial fibrillation, potentially for Galaxy Watch 7
Christmas is coming early this year for Beats Studio Buds buyers
Christmas is coming early this year for Beats Studio Buds buyers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless