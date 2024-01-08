Mophie unveils new juice packs for three iPhone 15 series models

If you've owned an iPhone since the original model back in 2007, you're probably familiar with the mophie juice pack. With the accessory, an iPhone user can have a case on his/her handset offering some protection for the device while also having allowing the iPhone to extend its battery life merely by pressing a button on the case. Today, mophie's parent company Zagg announced the latest mophie juice pack battery cases for three of the four iPhone 15 series devices.









The three models that will be available include:

iPhone 15 (2400mAh battery)

(2400mAh battery) iPhone 15 Pro (2600mAh battery)

(2600mAh battery) iPhone 15 Pro Max (2800mAh battery)

The new juice packs will be available for pre-order in late February on mophie.com. Each case will come with a two-year manufacturer's warranty. For the first time, the juice packs are being made using up to 50% post-consumer recycled plastic content with packaging made with up to 90% recyclable packaging materials.













Mophie also announced March availability for two products that were supposed to be released last year: the Snap Plus 3-in-1 stand ($129.95 MSRP), and the Snap Plus wireless charging vent mount ($69.95 MSRP). A third product, the Qi2-compatible Snap Plus Powerstation Mini Stand ($149.95 MSRP), is available now at Apple.com.

