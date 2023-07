The modular Fairphone 4 is now available in the US, but there’s a big catch

Officially launched on the market more than two years ago, the modular Fairphone 4 is finally making its US debut, albeit in a slightly different form. Unlike the original model that runs on Android 12, the version that’s now available for purchase in the US is powered by a privacy-focused Android-based /e/ operating system.The phone is launched in the US in partnership with Murena, a company that specializes in “de-Googling” Android smartphones. As such, customers can only buy this version of the modular Fairphone 4 from Murena’s website . Currently, the 6/128GB model sells for $599, while the 8/256GB variant costs $679. Those who buy either of the two versions by the end of the year will receive 5 years of extended warranty period thanks to a special offer.Customers who buy Murena’s Fairphone 4 will only get 3 years of extended warranty period, which is still good considering that many phones are only covered for up to 2 years of warranty (at no additional cost).On paper, the modular Fairphone 4 looks like your average mid-range smartphone. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, coupled with either 6 or 8GB RAM and 128 or 256GB storage (expandable up to 2GB via microSD).Also, the modular phone sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a dual camera setup that features two 48-megapixel sensors, and a secondary 25-megapixel selfie snapper. It runs on a 3,905 mAh battery that should offer up to 13 hours of talk time or up to 200 hours of standby time.The Fairphone 4 comes with 5G and dual-SIM support but lacks headphones jack. It has an iFixit repairability score of 10 out of 10 , which makes sense considering its modular design.Keep in mind that this particular version of the Fairphone 4 skips all the Google apps in favor of a slew of Murena Cloud apps such as email, calendar, and cloud storage. The phone also comes pre-installed with a dedicated app store that offers users privacy ratings of each app to make it easier to monitor if and how their online activity is tracked ( via The Verge ).