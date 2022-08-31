The environment-friendly Fairphone 4 is now available from Vodafone with Vodafone EVO
Most tech enthusiasts want their smartphones to have the latest features and the newest chipsets. However, if you prefer sustainability and Mother Earth over the best smartphone performance possible, then the Fairphone 4 is probably the phone for you. It's the first e-waste neutral smartphone in the world, and since it's not glued shut, if you know one or two things about smartphone repairs, you can change components like the battery and display yourself with only a screwdriver.
As the company stated in its press release, you can now purchase a Fairphone 4 for £30 a month with a £9 upfront cost on a 36-month device plan. You will also get all the standard stuff Vodafone EVO has to offer, like a free battery change, unlimited picture messaging, and VeryMe Rewards — exclusive offers and treats you can claim for free each week. You will also get the Unlimited Data Booster service, which lets you use unlimited data for 30 days, up to six times on a 24-month Xtra Plan or three times on a 12-month Xtra Plan.
However, if you are in the market for a new smartphone and want a handset with top-tier performance, feel free to check out our top Vodafone phone deals. If you prefer other carriers, you can also see our best O2 deals, Virgin Media deals, and EE phone deals.
It sounds unusual to have such a phone, right? But if you live in the UK and want to try it yourself, you will be happy to know that the Fairphone 4 is now available on Vodafone, and you can now buy one with Vodafone EVO.
As for the Fairphone 4's specs, well, expect a good but not top-tier performance. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, a solid mid-range processor, and comes in two options: 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, and 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
