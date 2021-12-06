“Surprise” of the month: Fairphone 4 gets a perfect iFixit repairability score

“Surprise” of the month: Fairphone 4 gets a perfect iFixit repairability score1
iFixit points out that the easily accessible spare parts and instructions for repairs add a lot of bonus points here. For example, one could effortlessly replace the Fairphone 4’s screen with a new one. All you would need is a regular Phillips screwdriver and yourself to unscrew the eight screws that are holding it in, remove it, then reverse the process with a new one.
In fact, Fairphone 4 5G is so repair-friendly that you could start replacing parts without even going to Google or YouTube to find a tutorial for the process. Each part is clearly labeled, so all you have to do is a simple replacement. Add to that the long-term support for software updates, and it is no shocker why this bad boy is rated the bestest of boys for reparability.
iFixit finishes off with the fact that 10/10 does not mean that the FairPhone 4 5G has a perfect design, as that is not the case. However, it definitely is “leagues ahead of most other smartphone makers” out there.
Check out iFixit's teardown here: