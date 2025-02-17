Another US carrier plans to drop the data cap from its unlimited plan this week

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

US Mobile announced last week its Unlimited Premium plan will truly become “unlimited” after the carrier removed the data cap, so customers won’t have their data speed throttled down after they consume their allotment.

Following US Mobile’s last week’s announcement, another MVNO plans to do the same thing for its customers, Mint Mobile. Newly acquired by T-Mobile, Mint Mobile hasn’t made the move official yet, but the carrier’s co-founder confirmed an official announcement related to this will be issued this week.

Meanwhile, Mint Mobile customers have started to receive messages that advertise the new change to their unlimited plan. The message even implies that the data cap has already been removed, so we’re just waiting for Mint Mobile to formally make it official.

Up until now, Mint Mobile would drastically and permanently reduced data speeds after 40GB, something that just about every US carrier does. Well, except for US Mobile, which has already confirmed it has upgraded its Unlimited Premium plan to QCI 8 data and removed the caps.

Mint Mobile has already removed the data caps | Screenshot credit: Reddit user GravyHippo

As far as Mint Mobile goes, the Unlimited Plan will retain the QCI 9 data, which means that customers will still be throttled down, but that will only happen for a limited time until the network is decongested.

To sum it all up, Mint Mobile has removed data caps for its Unlimited Plan, but the carrier will still throttle down customers when the network is congested. The biggest change is that the customers will only experience slower speeds temporarily, or at least that’s the hope.

It’s also important to mention that since Mint Mobile removed the data cap, it no longer matters whether a customer has used 20 GB or 100 GB of data. They will still experience slower speeds during congested periods, which is a bit odd.

It remains to be seen how this change will affect Mint Mobile customers, especially since the carrier uses T-Mobile’s network with a priority level of QCI 9. We’ll update the story once Mint Mobile goes official with the announcement. Hopefully, we’ll get more details about how this will actually work and what it means for customers with the Unlimited Plan.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer

