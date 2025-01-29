Mint Mobile's $15/month promo for three months of Unlimited service ends this Sunday
Earlier this month Mint Mobile announced a deal that offered new customers three months of unlimited, premium wireless service for $15 per month. That's a hefty 50% discount for unlimited service for three months of unlimited talk and text and high-speed data (although speeds might decline after consuming 40GB or more of data during the month). And of course, Mint Mobile uses the often awarded T-Mobile 5G network.
After the three months are over, you can check your usage in the Mint Mobile app and Mint will recommend to you which plan is the most beneficial for you to subscribe to based on your real-world internet use. While the promo is available, you can sign up for the Unlimited plan for three months at $15 per month; during that time, you can test Mint Mobile's network and service, and as we noted, you can see whether you need Mint's Unlimited plan or a plan with 5GB, 15GB, and 20GB of high-speed data.
According to Mint, the three-month Unlimited plan offers typical download speeds in the range of 79 Mbps to 357 Mbps. Typical upload speeds range from 6 Mbps to 30 Mbps. Typical latency is 17-32 milliseconds. All plans include a Mobile Hotspot (10GB on Unlimited plans).
Mint points out that subscribers to its wireless plans enjoy:
- 5G for free (on America’s leading 5G network)
- Free roaming in Canada
- Free calling to Mexico and Canada
- Free mobile hotspot
- Wi-Fi calling
- A company that doesn’t hate you
In addition, your service will automatically switch back and forth seamlessly between 5G and 4G LTE depending on which signal is stronger. That's pretty cool since it means that you'll always be connected to the service that is providing you with the strongest signal.
Mint Mobile is an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) which means that it doesn't own its own network. Even before it was purchased by T-Mobile, Mint always has offered T-Mobile service to its customers. While you can bring your own phone if it is unlocked and GSM compatible, Mint does have some deals including $400 off the Pixel 9 with 128GB of storage and one year of Mint's Unlimited plan bringing the cost to $579 or 12 monthly payments of $49.
You can also get $350 off the Pixel 9 Pro Fold which takes the price down to $1,629 or 12 monthly payments of $136. Keep in mind that Mint does not have any retail stores or sales people. But you can chat if you need help through the Mint Mobile website. Or, you can install the Mint Mobile app on your iPhone or Android device.
Mint Mobile's $15/month deal comes to an end on Sunday, February 2nd. Mint tells me that the average big wireless customer pays more than four times that price each month. So you might want to take Mint up on this deal before it is too late. You can check out more by visiting Mint Mobile's website by tapping on this link.
