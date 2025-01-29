Mint Mobile's $15/month promo for three months of Unlimited service ends this Sunday



Earlier this month Mint Mobile announced a deal that offered new customers three months of unlimited, premium wireless service for $15 per month. That's a hefty 50% discount for unlimited service for three months of unlimited talk and text and high-speed data (although speeds might decline after consuming 40GB or more of data during the month). And of course, Mint Mobile uses the often awarded T-Mobile 5G network.





After the three months are over, you can check your usage in the Mint Mobile app and Mint will recommend to you which plan is the most beneficial for you to subscribe to based on your real-world internet use. While the promo is available, you can sign up for the Unlimited plan for three months at $15 per month; during that time, you can test Mint Mobile's network and service, and as we noted, you can see whether you need Mint's Unlimited plan or a plan with 5GB, 15GB, and 20GB of high-speed data.





According to Mint, the three-month Unlimited plan offers typical download speeds in the range of 79 Mbps to 357 Mbps. Typical upload speeds range from 6 Mbps to 30 Mbps. Typical latency is 17-32 milliseconds. All plans include a Mobile Hotspot (10GB on Unlimited plans).

Mint points out that subscribers to its wireless plans enjoy:





