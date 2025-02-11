Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

US carrier starts offering truly unlimited data plan with no slowdowns, low price

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Wireless service
US Mobile logo
Just about every major carrier in the United States has one or more “unlimited” plans that theoretically don’t limit calls, text messages and mobile data. In reality, your mobile data speeds are throttled down after you go over a certain limit.

Until recently, US Mobile did the same with its Unlimited Premium plan which throttled speeds down to 1Mbps after using up 100GB of data. Starting today, if you’re on US Mobile’s Unlimited Premium plan, you benefit from “truly unlimited high-priority data,” at least that’s what the carrier claims.

What this means is that the Dark Star’s priority level has been automatically upgraded from QCI 9 to QCI 8 speeds for all US Mobile customers, and at no extra costs.

Along with truly unlimited data on Dark Star (AT&T), US Mobile also introduced multi-network support, a new feature that allows US Mobile customers to add a second network to their plan at no extra cost.

Currently, US Mobile offers access to three networks – Dark Star (AT&T), Warp 5G (Verizon) and Lightspeed (T-Mobile), so customers can two of the three networks for better coverage by simply adding the Multi-Network add-on to their plan.

Video Thumbnail


Unlike other MVNO’s that offer automatic switching between networks, US Mobile’s multi-network support makes it possible for customers to manually switch to their desired network.

If you own a dual eSIM device, US Mobile will deploy a second network on your phone that shares the same features as your primary line. This means that you won’t have to wait for the network to decide when and if it should be switching to another network.

The Multi-Network Functionality add-on costs $15 per month, but it can be added for free to a US Mobile plan until March 31.

But wait, there’s more! US Mobile announced that Premium Unlimited plans on Dark Star now include truly unlimited hotspot access. Previously it was limited to 50GB of hotspot data.

Also, if you’re a big YouTube fan, you’ll be happy to know that streaming quality has been bumped to HD, whereas previously defaulted to SD.

Finally, international data has been increased from 10GB to 20GB and coverage has been extended to over 90 countries.

With the new changes, US Mobile’s Unlimited Premium plan looks a lot more appealing than anything that even big carriers have to offer.

Recommended Stories
  • Unlimited, Uncapped, High-Priority Data – No caps, no throttles, no slowdowns—just pure, uninterrupted speed.
  • Unlimited Hotspot – Your data should go where you go. Now it does.
  • Global Connectivity That Actually Works – Stay connected in over 180 countries with seamless international roaming.
  • Unlimited Calling & Texting to 60+ Countries – Call anywhere, anytime, without extra charges.
  • Full-Speed HD Streaming – No forced downgrades. Watch in crisp, high-definition, just as it should be.
  • Multi-Network Functionality – Extend your plan to another network for even more coverage. Free through March 31, then $15/month.
  • Expanded Coverage for Shared Data Plans – Now extending data coverage to Mexico and Canada, making cross-border travel seamless.

As far as the price goes, US Mobile’s Premium plan starts at $32.50 per month with an annual plan, or $44 per month on a monthly subscription. However, new customers, new lines, and port-ins can get it for just $29. This unbeatable deal is only available TODAY.

US carrier starts offering truly unlimited data plan with no slowdowns, low price
Maestro 3 is free with the purchase of 3 months of Unlimited Premium plan on Dark Star network | Image credit: US Mobile

And to make things even more appealing, US Mobile announced that for a limited time, customers who purchase three months of Unlimited Premium plan on the Dark Star network will be offered a Maestro 3 smartphone for free. The Maestro 3 plus 3 months of Dark Star Unlimited Premium costs only $132.

Maestro 3 at a glance:

  • 6.5-inch HD+ display with scratch-resistant Dragontrail PRO glass.
  • Dual rear cameras (13 MP + 5 MP) with LED flash and a 5 MP front camera.
  • 32GB internal storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).
  • Long-lasting 3,900 mAh battery
  • Built-in fingerprint sensor
  • Android 12 OS

The only downside is that the phone is covered by a measly 45-day supplier’s warranty for power or functional issues, although let’s not forget that the Maestro 3 can be had for just $79 outright.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images

Latest News

The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless