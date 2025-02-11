US carrier starts offering truly unlimited data plan with no slowdowns, low price

AT&T

Maestro 3 is free with the purchase of 3 months of Unlimited Premium plan on Dark Star network | Image credit: US Mobile

Maestro 3 at a glance

6.5-inch HD+ display with scratch-resistant Dragontrail PRO glass.

Dual rear cameras (13 MP + 5 MP) with LED flash and a 5 MP front camera.

32GB internal storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Long-lasting 3,900 mAh battery

Built-in fingerprint sensor

Android 12 OS

And to make things even more appealing, US Mobile announced that for a limited time, customers who purchase three months of Unlimited Premium plan on the Dark Star network will be offered a Maestro 3 smartphone for free. The Maestro 3 plus 3 months of Dark Star Unlimited Premium costs only $132.The only downside is that the phone is covered by a measly 45-day supplier’s warranty for power or functional issues, although let’s not forget that the Maestro 3 can be had for just $79 outright.