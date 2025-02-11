US carrier starts offering truly unlimited data plan with no slowdowns, low price
Just about every major carrier in the United States has one or more “unlimited” plans that theoretically don’t limit calls, text messages and mobile data. In reality, your mobile data speeds are throttled down after you go over a certain limit.
Until recently, US Mobile did the same with its Unlimited Premium plan which throttled speeds down to 1Mbps after using up 100GB of data. Starting today, if you’re on US Mobile’s Unlimited Premium plan, you benefit from “truly unlimited high-priority data,” at least that’s what the carrier claims.
Along with truly unlimited data on Dark Star (AT&T), US Mobile also introduced multi-network support, a new feature that allows US Mobile customers to add a second network to their plan at no extra cost.
Currently, US Mobile offers access to three networks – Dark Star (AT&T), Warp 5G (Verizon) and Lightspeed (T-Mobile), so customers can two of the three networks for better coverage by simply adding the Multi-Network add-on to their plan.
Unlike other MVNO’s that offer automatic switching between networks, US Mobile’s multi-network support makes it possible for customers to manually switch to their desired network.
If you own a dual eSIM device, US Mobile will deploy a second network on your phone that shares the same features as your primary line. This means that you won’t have to wait for the network to decide when and if it should be switching to another network.
The Multi-Network Functionality add-on costs $15 per month, but it can be added for free to a US Mobile plan until March 31.
But wait, there’s more! US Mobile announced that Premium Unlimited plans on Dark Star now include truly unlimited hotspot access. Previously it was limited to 50GB of hotspot data.
Also, if you’re a big YouTube fan, you’ll be happy to know that streaming quality has been bumped to HD, whereas previously defaulted to SD.
Finally, international data has been increased from 10GB to 20GB and coverage has been extended to over 90 countries.
With the new changes, US Mobile’s Unlimited Premium plan looks a lot more appealing than anything that even big carriers have to offer.
As far as the price goes, US Mobile’s Premium plan starts at $32.50 per month with an annual plan, or $44 per month on a monthly subscription. However, new customers, new lines, and port-ins can get it for just $29. This unbeatable deal is only available TODAY.
And to make things even more appealing, US Mobile announced that for a limited time, customers who purchase three months of Unlimited Premium plan on the Dark Star network will be offered a Maestro 3 smartphone for free. The Maestro 3 plus 3 months of Dark Star Unlimited Premium costs only $132.
Maestro 3 at a glance:
The only downside is that the phone is covered by a measly 45-day supplier’s warranty for power or functional issues, although let’s not forget that the Maestro 3 can be had for just $79 outright.
What this means is that the Dark Star’s priority level has been automatically upgraded from QCI 9 to QCI 8 speeds for all US Mobile customers, and at no extra costs.
Maestro 3 is free with the purchase of 3 months of Unlimited Premium plan on Dark Star network | Image credit: US Mobile
