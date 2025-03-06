Mint Mobile offers big discounts on Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 16e, and Pixel 9
Not paying the full price for an iPhone 16e is the way to go | Image credit: AppleSome of the hottest phones in the United States, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 16e and Pixel 9 are getting big discounts at Mint Mobile. For a limited time, new customers who purchase one of these phones will receive unlimited talk, text, and data for just $15 per month for the entire year.
T-Mobile’s MVNO announced this week that the following discounts are available through March 31, so there’s plenty of time to decide whether or not it’s worth going for one of the carrier’s deals.
- Google Pixel 9 + 12-month Unlimited Plan for $579 (save $580)
- Google Pixel 9 Pro XL + 12-month Unlimited Plan for $879 (save $580)
- Samsung Galaxy S25 + 12-month Unlimited Plan for $780 (save $380)
- Samsung Galaxy S25+ + 12-month Unlimited Plan for $980 (save $380)
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra + 12-month Unlimited Plan for $1,280 (save $380)
- Samsung Galaxy A16 5G + 12-mo Unlimited Plan for $360 (save $200)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the best flagships in the US | Image credit: PhoneArena
All the phones above are aimed at Android fans, so if you’re an Apple user, then you might want to pick up the new Apple iPhone 16e, which is available for purchase with a phone plan as low as $65 per month.
To make these deals even more appealing, it’s worth adding that Mint Mobile has recently removed the caps on its Unlimited plan. The latter now includes unlimited talk and text, free calling to Mexico and Canada, 10 GB of mobile hotspot, and truly unlimited data.
There’s a catch though, especially if you’re a data hungry user. Mint Mobile customers who exceed 35 GB monthly usage may notice slowdowns in certain areas where the network is congested or during peak hours.
Although you don’t get unlimited mobile hotspot usage, this perk has been recently upgraded from 5 GB to 10 GB, so overall it seems to be a good deal for those looking for the ultimate combo: a great phone + a great plan.
