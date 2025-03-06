Mint Mobile offers big discounts on Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 16e, and Pixel 9

Not paying the full price for an iPhone 16e is the way to go | Image credit: Apple

Some of the hottest phones in the United States, the Galaxy S25 Ultra iPhone 16e and Pixel 9 are getting big discounts at Mint Mobile. For a limited time, new customers who purchase one of these phones will receive unlimited talk, text, and data for just $15 per month for the entire year. T-Mobile ’s MVNO announced this week that the following discounts are available through March 31, so there’s plenty of time to decide whether or not it’s worth going for one of the carrier’s deals.