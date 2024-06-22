T-Mobile's Mint Mobile has a great deal on the Pixel 8 and adds 6 free months of wireless service
On May 1st of this year, T-Mobile closed on its acquisition of Mint Mobile. It appears that the nation's second-largest wireless provider likes to close its deals at the start of a new month. After all, the $26 billion purchase of Sprint closed on April 1st, 2020. T-Mobile is now looking to obtain regulatory approval for its proposed $4.4 billion purchase of US Cellular so we could see another first-of-the-month closing in T-Mobile's future.
Speaking of Mint Mobile, the MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) has an interesting deal on the Pixel 8, Instead of shelling out $699 for the 128GB variant of the phone, you can save $180 or 26% and pay $519 for the device. And there's more. Buy the Pixel 8 on sale along with six months of wireless service and you'll get an additional six months of wireless service for free. You also have to port your phone number over to Mint. We should point out that Mint says this deal is available for a limited time only. There also is a limit of two Pixel 8 units per order.
Mint Mobile has a great deal on the Pixel 8 which includes six free months of wireless service
Mint Mobile's 5G-4G LTE unlimited plan is $30 a month but with this deal you are getting six months for free. So in addition to getting a good price on the Pixel 8, you'll be paying $180 for an entire year of wireless service. As an MVNO, Mint Mobile provides its customers with access to T-Mobile's wireless service. The 128GB Pixel 8 on sale along with 12 months of unlimited 5G/4G LTE service (with six free months) comes out to $519 + $180 or $699. You can pay this off via Affirm or make a single cash payment.
The Pixel 8 is equipped with a 6.2-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400. The phone carries a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and has peak brightness of 2000 nits. The Tensor G3 application processor (AP) is under the hood along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The camera array includes a 50MP main camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. A 10.5MP front-facing camera will handle selfies and video chats. The 4575mAh battery that powers the phone supports 27W wired charging.We gave the Pixel 8 a score of 6.8 out of 10 in our review of the device.
