Deals

Snatch this deeply discounted Microsoft Surface Pro X giant if you like to be productive

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Snatch this deeply discounted Microsoft Surface Pro X giant if you like to be productive
Even after all this time spent refining the 2-in-1 concept and pretty aggressively marketing its Surface products as iPad and especially MacBook alternatives, Microsoft's name is not exactly instantly associated with the tablet market, where the company was last ranked outside of the top five global vendors.

But with Samsung gearing up to unveil not one and not two but three jumbo-sized Android slates, this feels like the perfect time to turn your attention towards the best Windows tablets available in 2022.

Microsoft Surface Pro X

16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Microsoft SQ2, Wi-Fi Only, Device Only, Platinum

$300 off (20%)
$1199 99
$1499 99
Buy at BestBuy

By no means affordable, the 13-inch Surface Pro X can be had today (and only today) at a very similar price to the one recently tipped for the impending 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Despite the screen real estate disadvantage, this bad boy will likely maintain the upper hand in productivity, not to mention multitasking.

That latter part is especially true for the 16GB RAM (!!!) variant sold by Best Buy right now at $1,199.99 instead of its $1,499.99 list price with a speedy (and large) 512GB SSD also on deck. 

In contrast, Samsung is expected to charge at least $1,100 for an entry-level Tab S8 Ultra configuration with 128GB internal storage space and 8 gigs of memory. Meanwhile, Apple's M1-powered iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) normally costs $1,199 with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room and an 8GB RAM count of its own.

Apart from full Windows 11 support, the Surface Pro X has a "virtually edge-to-edge" PixelSense display with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels going for it, as well as a stellar battery life of up to 15 hours between charges, two USB-C ports, and a razor-thin 7.3mm profile (especially by Surface standards).

Granted, the SQ2 processor developed by Microsoft in partnership with Qualcomm is not as zippy as a good old fashioned Intel Core i-series silicon found inside a non-X Surface Pro, and the aforementioned PixelSense screen lacks 120Hz refresh rate technology. 

Also, unlike other Pro X models, this one relies entirely on Wi-Fi connectivity instead of offering 4G LTE support as well. But did we mention the solid-state drive can carry 512GB data and you get a whopping 16 gigs of RAM too?

