Microsoft's super-powerful Surface Pro 9 tablet is on sale at $300 off in multiple variants

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, Intel Evo Platform Core i7, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, Two Color Options, Device Only $300 off (16%) $1599 99 $1899 99 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, Mirosoft SQ3 Processor, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Adreno 8CX Gen 3 Graphics, Two USB-C 3.2 Ports, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, Platinum Color, Device Only $300 off (16%) $1599 99 $1899 99 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, Intel Evo Platform Core i7, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, Platinum Color, Device Only $300 off (14%) $1899 99 $2199 99 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, Intel Evo Platform Core i7, 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, Platinum Color, Device Only $300 off (12%) $2299 99 $2599 99 Buy at BestBuy





The difference is there are now several Surface Pro 9 models to choose from at the same $300 markdown, although ironically enough, the lone variant reduced by $300 back in late March is only discounted by $200 this time around.





You're currently looking at coughing up $1,599.99 for your choice of a Wi-Fi-only model with a super-speedy Intel Core i7 processor inside or a 5G-capable unit powered by a considerably slower (and more frugal) Microsoft SQ3 chip.





Then you have a Core i7 configuration with a massive 1TB SSD instead of just 512 gigs of storage and the same 16GB RAM count as the two versions above setting you back $1,899.99, and last but not least for the most demanding power users out there, an absolutely top-of-the-line model with 32 gigs of memory in addition to a 1TB solid-state drive and Intel Evo Platform Core i7 processor at $2,299.99.





Those deeply discounted prices do not include optional keyboards, pens, or any other accessories, which kind of settles the above debate and makes this 13-inch giant quite possibly the best tablet money can buy at the time of this writing.