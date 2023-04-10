Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Microsoft's super-powerful Surface Pro 9 tablet is on sale at $300 off in multiple variants

Microsoft's super-powerful Surface Pro 9 tablet is on sale at $300 off in multiple variants
Is it a tablet? Is it a laptop? Is it a 2-in-1 traditional laptop replacement? Is it all of the above? Wherever you might personally file the Surface Pro 9, it's definitely hard to look away from Microsoft's 2022-released 13-inch beast when shopping for a relatively lightweight and portable computing machine for both entertainment and work purposes.

When you can spend as much as $300 less than usual for the super-productive and incredibly versatile... device, it's difficult to even think of a worthy alternative. If that discount happens to sound familiar, it's probably because Best Buy ran a similar sale as today just a couple of weeks ago.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Wi-Fi Only, Intel Evo Platform Core i7, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, Two Color Options, Device Only
$300 off (16%)
$1599 99
$1899 99
Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, Mirosoft SQ3 Processor, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Adreno 8CX Gen 3 Graphics, Two USB-C 3.2 Ports, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, Platinum Color, Device Only
$300 off (16%)
$1599 99
$1899 99
Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Wi-Fi Only, Intel Evo Platform Core i7, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, Platinum Color, Device Only
$300 off (14%)
$1899 99
$2199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Wi-Fi Only, Intel Evo Platform Core i7, 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, Platinum Color, Device Only
$300 off (12%)
$2299 99
$2599 99
Buy at BestBuy

The difference is there are now several Surface Pro 9 models to choose from at the same $300 markdown, although ironically enough, the lone variant reduced by $300 back in late March is only discounted by $200 this time around.

What the four Surface Pro 9 variants on special offer at Best Buy right now are most certainly not are some of the best budget tablets in the world, continuing to cost a small fortune even after their latest (and greatest) price cuts.

You're currently looking at coughing up $1,599.99 for your choice of a Wi-Fi-only model with a super-speedy Intel Core i7 processor inside or a 5G-capable unit powered by a considerably slower (and more frugal) Microsoft SQ3 chip. 

Then you have a Core i7 configuration with a massive 1TB SSD instead of just 512 gigs of storage and the same 16GB RAM count as the two versions above setting you back $1,899.99, and last but not least for the most demanding power users out there, an absolutely top-of-the-line model with 32 gigs of memory in addition to a 1TB solid-state drive and Intel Evo Platform Core i7 processor at $2,299.99.

Those deeply discounted prices do not (we repeat, do not) include optional keyboards, pens, or any other accessories, which kind of settles the above debate and makes this 13-inch giant quite possibly thebest tablet (a lot of) money can buy at the time of this writing.

