Microsoft's increasingly hard-to-come-by Surface Pro 8 is incredibly hard-to-turn-down at these prices

But if Best Buy can no longer hook you up with the best Surface Pro 8 models at the lowest prices around, Woot is most definitely doing just that, charging as little as $799.99 for this 2021-released 2-in-1 Windows powerhouse... with a keyboard included.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Platinum, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, Surface Type Cover Keyboard Included $500 off (38%) $799 99 $1299 99 Buy at Woot Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Graphite, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, Surface Type Cover Keyboard Included $550 off (39%) $849 99 $1399 99 Buy at Woot Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Platinum and Graphite Colors, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, Surface Type Cover Keyboard Included $550 off (37%) $949 99 $1499 99 Buy at Woot Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Graphite, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, Surface Type Cover Keyboard Included $650 off (33%) $1349 99 $1999 99 Buy at Woot Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Platinum and Graphite Colors, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $500 off (36%) $899 99 $1399 99 Buy at Microsoft Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Platinum, New $425 off (35%) Buy at Amazon





If you can afford to spend just a tiny bit more dough, however, we highly recommend you do that and go for an Intel Core i5 configuration with 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD in tow at $949.99 instead of settling for half that internal storage and half the memory in combination with the same processor.





The costlier Surface Pro 8 variant also comes with a productivity-enhancing Type Cover, and the same goes for a Core i5/8GB RAM/256GB SSD model fetching $849.99 for a limited time. Last but not least, speed addicts and digital hoarders can choose to go with an Intel Core i7 version also packing a whopping 16 gigs of memory and 512GB solid-state drive in exchange for $1,349.99.





All of these prices are massively discounted by Amazon-owned Woot for the next few days (or while supplies last), and the brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Surface Pro 8 units on sale here are fully backed by a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty.





Speaking of the manufacturer, Microsoft's US e-store happens to be selling one particular version of this 13-inch bad boy with an Intel Core i5 chip, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD inside (but no keyboard bundled in) at a killer $899.99 price after a huge $500 markdown.





And then there's Amazon itself, where you can find a no-keyboard Core i5/8GB RAM/256GB model at a discount of more than $400 at the time of this writing... as long as you don't have a problem doing business with a third-party seller. Pretty tough choice, eh?