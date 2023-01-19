Microsoft's increasingly hard-to-come-by Surface Pro 8 is incredibly hard-to-turn-down at these prices
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
With the Surface Pro 9 available for quite some time now, including at a few decent discounts, it shouldn't come as a big surprise that Microsoft is slowly but steadily running out of stock as far as the older Surface Pro 8 is concerned.
The same seems to go for several major US retailers, one of which has run a bunch of phenomenal Black Friday deals a few months ago followed by a couple of similarly awesome "clearance" sales.
But if Best Buy can no longer hook you up with the best Surface Pro 8 models at the lowest prices around, Woot is most definitely doing just that, charging as little as $799.99 for this 2021-released 2-in-1 Windows powerhouse... with a keyboard included.
If you can afford to spend just a tiny bit more dough, however, we highly recommend you do that and go for an Intel Core i5 configuration with 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD in tow at $949.99 instead of settling for half that internal storage and half the memory in combination with the same processor.
The costlier Surface Pro 8 variant also comes with a productivity-enhancing Type Cover, and the same goes for a Core i5/8GB RAM/256GB SSD model fetching $849.99 for a limited time. Last but not least, speed addicts and digital hoarders can choose to go with an Intel Core i7 version also packing a whopping 16 gigs of memory and 512GB solid-state drive in exchange for $1,349.99.
All of these prices are massively discounted by Amazon-owned Woot for the next few days (or while supplies last), and the brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Surface Pro 8 units on sale here are fully backed by a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty.
Speaking of the manufacturer, Microsoft's US e-store happens to be selling one particular version of this 13-inch bad boy with an Intel Core i5 chip, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD inside (but no keyboard bundled in) at a killer $899.99 price after a huge $500 markdown.
And then there's Amazon itself, where you can find a no-keyboard Core i5/8GB RAM/256GB model at a discount of more than $400 at the time of this writing... as long as you don't have a problem doing business with a third-party seller. Pretty tough choice, eh?
Things that are NOT allowed: