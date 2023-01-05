Super-rare deal makes Microsoft's most affordable Surface Pro 9 variant even cheaper than usual





At a regular price of $999.99 and up, the 13-incher can't exactly be deemed "conventionally" affordable, but in spite of its relatively young age, the cool deals and substantial discounts have already started to pile up.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Platinum, Device Only $100 off (10%) $899 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy





The latest special offer comes from Best Buy (who else?) and is only scheduled to last 24 hours, slashing a far-from-life-altering $100 off the list price of one specific Surface Pro 9 variant without a keyboard or stylus.





We're talking precisely about an entry-level configuration normally fetching the aforementioned $999.99 with Intel Core i5 inside, as well as 8 gigs of memory and a speedy 128GB solid-state drive. That makes this hot new deal especially compelling for bargain hunters and hardcore Windows productivity fans on tight budgets, even if costlier models have scored significantly heftier discounts in the past.





Even at the time of this writing, you can get one of several different Intel Core i7 configurations at a cooler 200 bucks less than usual from both Best Buy and Microsoft itself, but the tablet manufacturer's US e-store cannot match the third-party retailer's latest price cut for the Core i5 model with an 8GB RAM count and 128 gig SSD.





To be perfectly honest, we're not entirely sure if this promotion is completely unprecedented or not, but it's definitely not something you can get every day.





At $899.99, the Pro 9 absolutely smokes all of its direct rivals and alternatives running other operating systems, with a spec sheet that also includes a "virtually edge-to-edge" PixelSense touchscreen supporting 120Hz refresh rate technology, as well as up to 15.5 hours of battery life, two USB-C ports, 2W Dolby Atmos-enhanced stereo speakers, a 10MP rear-facing autofocus camera, and a front-facing shooter equipped with Windows Hello face authentication capabilities.