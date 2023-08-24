These hot new Microsoft Surface Pro 8 deals with full warranty are truly and utterly unbeatable





$629.99, for instance, feels pretty right for a 128GB storage configuration, while $679.99 might be an even better deal with a speedy 256 gig solid-state drive in tow. Both of these deeply discounted models can be had with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty from Woot today in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition, and both ultraportable productivity beasts come with Intel Core i5 processing power and 8 gigs of memory.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-Inch Windows 11 Tablet with 120Hz PixelSense Touchscreen, Intel Evo Core i5 Processor, 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Up to 16 Hours of Battery Life, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 Support, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front-Facing Camera, Platinum, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $470 off (43%) $629 99 $1099 99 Buy at Woot Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-Inch Windows 11 Tablet with 120Hz PixelSense Touchscreen, Intel Evo Core i5 Processor, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Up to 16 Hours of Battery Life, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 Support, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front-Facing Camera, Graphite, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $520 off (43%) $679 99 $1199 99 Buy at Woot Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-Inch Windows 11 Tablet with 120Hz PixelSense Touchscreen, Intel Evo Core i5 Processor, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Up to 16 Hours of Battery Life, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 Support, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front-Facing Camera, Platinum $501 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-Inch Windows 11 Tablet with 120Hz PixelSense Touchscreen, Intel Evo Core i5 Processor, 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Up to 16 Hours of Battery Life, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 Support, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front-Facing Camera, Platinum, Black Surface Type Cover Included $430 off (36%) $769 99 $1199 99 Buy at Walmart









But those deals are actually fulfilled by small third-party sellers rather than the two retail giants themselves, which means they might not be eligible for a standard warranty from Microsoft. Meanwhile, Best Buy, in case you're wondering, appears to have silently discontinued this versatile 13-inch slate, with Microsoft's official US e-store only carrying a 512GB variant at a higher price of $799.99 at the time of this writing.





Put simply, you're essentially looking at an unrivaled and possibly unbeatable offer here from a trusted Amazon-owned e-tailer, and if you're a fan of Windows productivity and Surface Pro versatility on a relatively tight budget, we don't see any reason why you'd want to miss this opportunity to save big bucks without making any (obvious) compromises.





The Surface Pro 8, mind you, is equipped with everything you could ever need in the ports and connectivity department, from USB-C to Thunderbolt and a 3.5mm headphone jack, while sporting a silky smooth 120Hz PixelSense display with pretty thin bezels. Its Intel Core i5 processor is part of the platform's powerful (and fairly recent) 11th generation, while the battery life is rated at a solid 16 hours of "typical" usage between charges.





No, you don't get 4G LTE or 5G support at today's reduced prices, but you definitely get plenty of bang for your 630 or 680 bucks.