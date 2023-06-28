Hurry and get this 256GB Microsoft Surface Pro 8 productivity beast at this extraordinary price





That virtually made it impossible for 2022's Surface Pro 9 to include a similarly lengthy list of substantial improvements over its own predecessor, which in turn means the Pro 8 can be a smarter buy than its sequel at the right price.

$649.99, for instance, feels pretty right for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit in a graphite color with 256GB storage and an 8GB RAM count, although you will need to hurry if you want to take advantage of this killer one-day-only Woot deal.





The Amazon-owned e-tailer lists its latest discount as 35 percent off a "pointless" price of $999, but technically, this not-entry-level configuration of the Surface Pro 8 used to cost $1,199.99 back in the day, and compared to that, you're actually looking at saving around 45 percent (or 550 bucks) here.





In case you're wondering, both Microsoft and Best Buy appear to have permanently discontinued this 13-inch oldie but goodie (in all variants and models), while a third-party Amazon seller called Bilsonic can currently hook you up with a 128 gig configuration... at a significantly higher price than Woot's 256GB units.





In short, you absolutely do not want to miss this super-time-sensitive promotion, especially if you also consider the 1-year manufacturer warranty included at $649.99, the Intel Evo Core i5 processor inside the deeply discounted Surface Pro 8 on sale right now, and the rest of its very respectable specifications.





This is a fully Windows 11-supporting mobile computing machine, mind you, equipped with a 120Hz touchscreen, handy kickstand, speedy solid state drive, 2W Dolby Atmos-capable stereo speakers, two USB-C ports, and a large enough battery to keep the lights on for up to 16 hours (of "typical" device usage) between charges.





Are you looking at one of the overall Are you looking at one of the overall best tablets money can buy in 2023? Despite the Pro 8's advanced age, we'd answer that question with a resounding yes, especially when assessing the slate's value for money factor.