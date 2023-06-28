Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Hurry and get this 256GB Microsoft Surface Pro 8 productivity beast at this extraordinary price

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Hurry and get this 256GB Microsoft Surface Pro 8 productivity beast at this extraordinary price
Released back in the fall of 2021, the Surface Pro 8 was without a doubt one of the biggest upgrades in the 10-year history of Microsoft's family of powerful, productive, and versatile Windows tablets, bringing to the table (among others) a larger and smoother screen than its forerunners with thinner bezels, as well as newer and faster processors, improved battery life, better cameras, and more ports.

That virtually made it impossible for 2022's Surface Pro 9 to include a similarly lengthy list of substantial improvements over its own predecessor, which in turn means the Pro 8 can be a smarter buy than its sequel at the right price.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

13-Inch Windows 11 Tablet with 120Hz PixelSense Touchscreen, Intel Evo Core i5 Processor, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Up to 16 Hours of Battery Life, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 Support, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front-Facing Camera, Graphite, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
$649 99
$1199 99
Expired

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

13-Inch Windows 11 Tablet with 120Hz PixelSense Touchscreen, Intel Evo Core i5 Processor, 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Up to 16 Hours of Battery Life, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 Support, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front-Facing Camera, Platinum
$385 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

$649.99, for instance, feels pretty right for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit in a graphite color with 256GB storage and an 8GB RAM count, although you will need to hurry if you want to take advantage of this killer one-day-only Woot deal.

The Amazon-owned e-tailer lists its latest discount as 35 percent off a "pointless" price of $999, but technically, this not-entry-level configuration of the Surface Pro 8 used to cost $1,199.99 back in the day, and compared to that, you're actually looking at saving around 45 percent (or 550 bucks) here.

In case you're wondering, both Microsoft and Best Buy appear to have permanently discontinued this 13-inch oldie but goodie (in all variants and models), while a third-party Amazon seller called Bilsonic can currently hook you up with a 128 gig configuration... at a significantly higher price than Woot's 256GB units.

In short, you absolutely do not want to miss this super-time-sensitive promotion, especially if you also consider the 1-year manufacturer warranty included at $649.99, the Intel Evo Core i5 processor inside the deeply discounted Surface Pro 8 on sale right now, and the rest of its very respectable specifications.

This is a fully Windows 11-supporting mobile computing machine, mind you, equipped with a 120Hz touchscreen, handy kickstand, speedy solid state drive, 2W Dolby Atmos-capable stereo speakers, two USB-C ports, and a large enough battery to keep the lights on for up to 16 hours (of "typical" device usage) between charges. 

Are you looking at one of the overall best tablets money can buy in 2023? Despite the Pro 8's advanced age, we'd answer that question with a resounding yes, especially when assessing the slate's value for money factor.

Popular stories

T-Mobile issues ultimatum: change payment method or give up monthly discount
T-Mobile issues ultimatum: change payment method or give up monthly discount
Man receives his Pixel Fold early, says one feature alone is worth the switch from Samsung
Man receives his Pixel Fold early, says one feature alone is worth the switch from Samsung
Amazon is selling Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 at an incredible price in one color
Amazon is selling Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 at an incredible price in one color
With the Razr+ released today, T-Mobile adds to the fun and nostalgia with its $30 Throwback Pack
With the Razr+ released today, T-Mobile adds to the fun and nostalgia with its $30 Throwback Pack
Best Buy is holding a tremendous sale on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ today only
Best Buy is holding a tremendous sale on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ today only
Using Apple Pay and Google Pay at the register is about to get easier
Using Apple Pay and Google Pay at the register is about to get easier
Loading Comments...

Latest News

If your flight is delayed or canceled starting July 1st, blame it on 5G
If your flight is delayed or canceled starting July 1st, blame it on 5G
Leaked image gives first real-world look at Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its huge screen
Leaked image gives first real-world look at Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its huge screen
Is Samsung getting too close to Google? The latest "Super Update" release suggests so
Is Samsung getting too close to Google? The latest "Super Update" release suggests so
iPhone 15 set to be stocked by suppliers from July as Apple anticipates high sales
iPhone 15 set to be stocked by suppliers from July as Apple anticipates high sales
Apple "insider" reveals list of upcoming devices including the second-gen Watch Ultra
Apple "insider" reveals list of upcoming devices including the second-gen Watch Ultra
Budget superstar Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is even more affordable right now
Budget superstar Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is even more affordable right now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless