Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time





The latter retailer can once again hook you up with a super-powerful and exceptionally versatile 13-inch giant at a special price for 48 hours or so, and at least one of the two models on offer right now is virtually impossible to resist... if you have $1,199.99 to spend.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 8GB Memory, Intel Evo Core i5 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Multiple Color Options, Device Only (Latest Model) $200 off (18%) $899 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB Memory, Intel Evo Core i7 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Graphite and Sapphire Color Options, Device Only (Latest Model) $400 off (25%) $1199 99 $1599 99 Buy at BestBuy





That's how much you need to cough up for a speedy 256GB solid-state drive, hefty 16GB RAM count, and impressive Intel Evo Core i7 processor, and if that feels a little steep, you should consider that this particular Surface Pro 9 variant normally costs $1,599.99.





That means that you're looking at saving a totally unprecedented 400 bucks here, but keep in mind that you'll still have to spend more if you also want to get a keyboard and be able to easily and conveniently transform your brand-new Windows 11 tablet into a full-blown laptop.





The other configuration on sale at a reduced price for a limited time will set you back $899.99 instead of $1,099.99, which obviously means you're looking at making a few compromises and cutting some corners compared to the aforementioned model.





Namely, you'll have to make do with a slightly less powerful Intel Evo Core i5 chip, a slightly humbler 8 gigs of memory, and... the same 256 gig SSD, which is really not a bad setup for an iPad Pro alternative that can get quite a bit of work done on the move while also taking care of your mobile entertainment needs.





At least until the inevitable Surface Pro 10 comes out, this is arguably the best of the best Windows tablets money can buy today, and with Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales still a few months on the horizon, you may not get a better opportunity to save big on the Pro 9 beast anytime soon.