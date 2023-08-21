Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard





Despite being released back in 2021, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 packs a punch to this day. While you should definitely not expect some out-of-this-world performance here, you will be able to use your Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for day-to-day stuff like browsing the web, streaming videos, and writing documents without experiencing any hiccups. However, gaming here is terrible, so if you are in the market for a



We should also mention — given the fact that many people work from home now and need to attend virtual meetings — that the front-facing camera of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is pretty great. Despite being only 5MP large, the shooter captures pictures and videos in good quality.



Why get a Windows-powered business laptop when you can get a Windows-powered tablet that can turn into a laptop the moment you attach a keyboard to it? The best thing about going for a 2-in-1 device is that you can use it for work just like you would a laptop. And when your work day is done, you just detach the keyboard, lean back on your couch, and start streaming your favorite TV series. Sounds awesome, right?Well, luckily for you, you can currently score an awesome deal on such a 2-in-1 device and experience what we described above at a lower price. Right now, Walmart is offering the amazing Microsoft Surface Pro 8 bundled with a Surface Pro Keyboard for only $769.99, which is $230 below the usual $999.99 price tag at the retailer. If you want to get a Microsoft Surface Pro 8 at an even lower cost, you can get the tablet from Amazon with a bonkers 41% discount. However, we should note that Amazon is offering the tablet without the keyboard.