This Microsoft Surface Go 3 deal on Amazon lets you to enjoy the Windows experience at a bargain
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you’re a Windows fan looking for a new tablet, you have several options. You can pick a model from the Surface Pro series (and prepare to cough up a lot of money) or select a more affordable variant from the Surface Go series, such as the Microsoft Surface Go 3. Incidentally, this particular slate is now handsomely discounted at Amazon, allowing you to grab it at 20% off.
Right off the bat, we should note that the Surface Go 3 doesn’t offer blazing-fast performance. It’s not among the best tablets you can buy in 2023, either. Still, it ticks most boxes and can make a worthwhile investment.
Microsoft has gone the extra mile when it added ports on this bad boy. Aside from the regular USB-C port, you also get a headphone jack and even a microSD card slot that helps you add extra storage for your favorite apps and movies.
Powered by Windows 11 and equipped with an Intel SoC under the hood, the Surface Go 3 is versatile and intuitive. Additionally, the device should last about 11 hours on a single charge. That’s decidedly reasonable for the tablet’s price range and should meet most people’s needs. There’s also fast charging on deck, quickly replenishing the battery when it runs out of juice.
Overall, the Microsoft Surface Go 3 is undoubtedly a great choice for Windows fans on a budget. In case you’re looking for a Windows-powered tablet at a bargain right now, we suggest you consider getting this one at Amazon. After all, who knows just how long the tempting 20% price cut will be available?
Amazon’s $112 discount might not be the largest-ever markdown for this slate, but it still lands the Windows tablet at an irresistible price. At the moment, neither Best Buy nor Walmart offer the 128GB model at the same price, making Amazon’s deal quite tempting. So, if you don’t want to wait until Black Friday for an epic tablet deal, this one might be the ideal one for you.
